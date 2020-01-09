Jim Cramer says this market environment is a strange merger of resilience, complacency and hubris. He explains how this feeds a stock rally.

The stock market's ability to overcome even the toughest of obstacles is remarkable, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday.

Even when faced with with retaliation from Iran, stocks had enough fuel to keep the rally going, making this one of the most resilient markets in recent memory.

Cramer said there are a lot of positive things fueling this rally. Wednesday, payroll processor Automatic Data Processing (ADP) - Get Report released its latest employment report showing another 200,000 jobs were created. We also saw strong earnings from homebuilder Lennar (LEN) - Get Report.

In the retail space, Macy's (M) - Get Report losses were not as bad as feared and Apple's (AAPL) - Get Report holiday sales were better than expected.

We also got positive news from China, where American Express (AXP) - Get Report is now allowed to operate without needing a joint venture.

Constellation Brands (STZ) - Get Report had positive things to say on its conference call and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report dealt the shorts another blow with several price target bumps. Even GrubHub (GRUB) - Get Report had positive things to say as the company considers putting itself up for sale.

All of the pluses give investors conviction, Cramer said, and conviction leads to resilience and resilience makes investors less skittish and more complacent about continuing to buy.

What's Ahead for the Oil Sector

Investors looking for a read on what comes next in the oil sector should look no further than Core Labs (CLB) - Get Report, Cramer told viewers. Core Labs is the best in the oil services arena, helping oil producers find more oil and get the most out of every well. But last week, the company slashed its dividend from 55 cents a share to just 25 cents a share, sending its stock tumbling 12.9%.

On the surface, Core Labs' explanation seems benign, Cramer told viewers. But upon closer examination, it appears something has fundamentally shifted in the oil business. This time last year, there were 1,050 oil rigs in operation. Today, there are only 773. The reason? Cramer said technology is helping each rig produce more than before. Conservation and efficiency also are helping us use less oil in the first place.

As we just saw with Iran, the oil market absorbs disruptions in supply better than ever. The U.S. and others around the globe are easily able to increase supply, keeping prices stable. This means that companies like Core Labs are simply less in demand than they were in years past and they're likely to be needed less as the world moves away from oil.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in AAPL, .