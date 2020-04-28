Optimism Rises: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Tuesday 4/28/20)

Jim Cramer says the bulls are back, and investor confidence is bolstered by support from the Fed and the U.S. Treasury.

Why is Wall Street so confident the economy can reopen without significant health consequences? That was the question Jim Cramer posed to his Mad Money viewers Tuesday. There is a lot of optimism in the stock market, he said, and the bulls are gaining steam.

There's a growing feeling that it's time for America to get back to work, Cramer said. Too many people are out of work and our country can't expect them to use up all their savings while we wait. There's also a sense that COVID-19 is about to run its course and we'll see declines in new cases.

Investors have also been buoyed by the unprecedented level of support from the Federal Reserve and the Treasury. These programs are far from perfect, Cramer said, but they've ensured that at least our largest companies can survive.

Investors are also bullish on stocks with stable dividend income, especially those that have recently raised their payouts. There are also hopes for a quick vaccine, even though testing will take months.

As Americans become more restless, the need to reopen the economy only grows, Cramer concluded. That's why it makes sense that some stocks will be doing better a few months from now than they are right now. But some industries, like sports venues and cruise lines, will be struggling for longer.

Executive Decision: Nucor

For his "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Leon Topalian, the new president and CEO of steelmaker Nucor (NUE) - Get Report.

Topalian said at the end of the day, low cost wins. That's why Nucor has been the lowest-cost steel provider and will continue to be so. The company is not over-leveraging itself and is making smart investments and decisions to secure its future. Nucor also remains committed to its shareholders through its dividend.

Topalian was bullish on the most recent round of steel tariffs. He said there will be plenty of steel looking for a home as economies reopen, making it vital that we have comprehensive fair trade reforms. He also said that we need to take a second look at our global supply chain. America needs to become a nation that builds and makes things again, especially when it comes to steel, pharmaceuticals, protective equipment and medical supplies.

Cramer said when it comes time to own a cyclical stock, Nucor will be the one to own.

