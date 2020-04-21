Oil Rout Spooks Stocks: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Tuesday 4/21/20)

Jim Cramer says investors shouldn't take their cue solely from oil futures, but rather should focus on restarting the economy.

The selloff in oil futures, which continued for a second day, isn't the end of the world, Jim Cramer reassured his Mad Money viewers Tuesday. The markets had gotten overbought and were due for a correction. Investors got a little ahead of themselves after the $2 trillion stimulus package was announced, Cramer added -- but that doesn't mean there aren't good things to look forward to.

The collapse in oil prices clearly spooked the markets, Cramer admitted, with investors selling everything related to oil, including the banks that lend to oil producers.

But individual investors shouldn't take their cues from oil futures, which are still trading for over $40 a barrel a few years out. In most industries, when demand plummets, supply soon follows. But that's not the case in the oil market, where it takes bankruptcies for oil producers to cut back their output.

Oil futures are controlled by oil ETFs, like the United States Oil Fund (USO) - Get Report, Cramer said. These are instruments which manipulate the market and never should have been allowed in the first place, he said. The USO controlled 23% of the contracts that imploded Monday -- a clear sign of how flawed the ETF really is.

What matters most to the markets is reopening our economy and that's a delicate balance between health and economics, Cramer concluded. There is light at the end of the tunnel if we remain patient.

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and tariffs to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they're telling their investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

On Real Money, Cramer keys in on the companies and CEOs he knows best. Get more of his insights with a free trial subscription to Real Money.

Introducing TheStreet Courses: Financial titans Jim Cramer and Robert Powell are bringing their market savvy and investing strategies to you. Learn how to create tax-efficient income, avoid top mistakes, reduce risk and more. With our courses, you will have the tools and knowledge needed to achieve your financial goals. Learn more about TheStreet Courses on investing and personal finance here.

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer's free Booyah! newsletter with all of his latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the stocks mentioned.