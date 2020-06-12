Next Week's Gameplan: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Friday 6/12/20)

You can buy your favorites on weakness under these circumstances.

As long as our economy doesn't go back into lockdown, you should be buying your favorite stocks into weakness, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Friday, as he laid out his gameplan for next week's trading.

The week starts on Monday, when we'll get the latest Empire State Manufacturing numbers. Cramer said he expects them to be bad and set a negative tone for stocks.

Tuesday will see earnings from homebuilder Lennar (LEN) - Get Report and Oracle (ORCL) - Get Report. Cramer said housing has been roaring and everyone knows it, which means there won't be any surprises from Lennar. On Wednesday, we hear from the Federal Reserve and will get another read on housing with the latest housing start numbers that will likely confirm Lennar's positive comments.

Thursday brings earnings from Kroger (KR) - Get Report. Cramer said Wall Street fell in love with Kroger after Warren Buffett took a stake in the company, but with increased competition, that love isn't likely to last.

Finally, on Friday, we get earnings from a pair of stocks Cramer likes, CarMax (KMX) - Get Report and Jabil (JBL) - Get Report. He was also a fan of AutoZone (AZO) - Get Report and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report.

Not Out of the Woods

We're not out of the woods yet when it comes to COVID-19, Cramer told viewers. While new cases have been falling in some hard-hit places like New York, 19 states are seeing new cases trending higher, some dramatically.

But Cramer said this time is not the same as February and March. This time we have a better understanding of the disease and how to treat it. We also know that wearing masks and extreme social distancing is the way to keep it under control.

Cramer said he believes in America's pharmaceutical companies, like Regeneron (REGN) - Get Report and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.) , which are working with hundreds of others to find effective treatments and eventually a vaccine, which is the only way to truly beat COVID-19. But until then, he urged everyone, "wear masks."

