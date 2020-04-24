Next Week's Game Plan: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Monday 4/24/20)

Next week's earnings are going to be tough, Jim Cramer admitted to his Mad Money viewers Friday. The stock market is trying to get back to normal, he said, but no one is quite sure what the new normal really is.

Cramer's game plan for next week starts Monday evening, when we hear from NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) - Get Report. Cramer said NXP will shine a light on Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, which reports on Thursday and should be able to hold its own thanks to its services.

On Tuesday, we hear from some Cramer favorites, including PepsiCo (PEP) - Get Report, Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Report and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report. We'll also head from Caterpillar (CAT) - Get Report and 3M (MMM) - Get Report, which are struggling from COVID-19. Both Merck (MRK) - Get Report and Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report may have some positive things to say and Cramer said he's hoping to hear about cost cutting from Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report.

Next, on Wednesday, we get earnings from General Electric (GE) - Get Report, which Cramer called a "2021 story," along with Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report, which continues to gain market share with Azure. He was not expecting a blowout from Facebook (FB) - Get Report, as many companies curtail advertising.

Then on Thursday, the earnings continue with Kraft-Heinz (KHC) - Get Report, a company with legendary poor performance. Cramer said even Kraft should be able to pull a rabbit out of the hat this quarter. Also on Thursday, Gilead Sciences (GILD) - Get Report, the biotech Cramer said he would avoid for the time being.

Finally on Friday, we round out the weak with Colgate-Palmolive (CL) - Get Report, Clorox (CLX) - Get Report, and Estee Lauder (EL) - Get Report, which should do well, and Honeywell (HON) - Get Report, which likely will not.

Executive Decision: Nordic American Tankers

For his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Herbjorn Hansson, chairman and CEO of Nordic American Tankers (NAT) - Get Report, the oil tanker company with a 9.2% yield.

Hansson said that this is the strongest oil market he's seen in his lifetime and Nordic American is "making a lot of money." He reminded viewers that Nordic American doesn't speculate on the price of oil, they merely transport it where it needs to go. But with so much volatility in the oil market and historically low crude prices, many oil companies are using tankers to store oil until they can get better prices.

Hansson said that Nordic American's fleet is being rented by all of the biggest oil companies for rates of $70,000 per day. That's helped them pay down debt and dramatically improve their balance sheet. Hansson expected to be debt-free in the near future.

Beer on Tap

When is an earnings miss not really a miss? When it's Boston Beer (SAM) - Get Report, Cramer told viewers. When the brewers of Sam Adams posted a huge 53-cents-a-share earnings miss Wednesday, it might has seemed like the company was in terrible trouble. But in realty, Boston Beer can't keep up with demand.

While beer sales have slowed as bars and restaurants closed, Boston Beer is seeing big demand for its Twisted Tea and Truly hard seltzer and lemonade. Truly saw sales triple in just 13 weeks, forcing the company to outsource production, which in turn crushed gross margins.

Cramer said not being able to fulfill demand is a high-quality problem to have. The company told investors that 41% of the consumers who tried Truly last month were new to the brand. Boston Beer has a new production line coming online soon to help meet the explosive growth. As a craft brewer, the company mainly deals in bottles, but now needs a dramatic boost in canning capabilities.

