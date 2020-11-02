A New Rotation: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Monday 11/2/20)

Jim Cramer says the silver lining Monday was that investors had the opportunity to sell the no-value stocks that have been weighing on their portfolios.

When it comes to stocks, there's growth, there's value and then there's no value, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Monday. And with just hours to go until the election, all three categories were on display in the day's trading session.

Cramer explained that Monday's session was led by money managers responding to a research report out of JPMorgan Chase that suggested it's time to swap out of growth stocks and into some value names.

Cramer said the response to the JP Morgan piece was almost instantaneous. Stocks like Chevron (CVX) - Get Report, Honeywell (HON) - Get Report and Caterpillar (CAT) - Get Report all sprung into action, closing up 3.8%, 5.2% and 3.9% respectively. Meanwhile, among the red-hot growth stocks, only Snowflake (SNOW) - Get Report and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report managed to end the day higher.

But there's a problem -- several actually -- with the value over growth thesis. Cramer said, first, it's hard to hold the analysts who make these calls accountable over the long term. Second, the thesis ignores the performance of individual stocks, some of which have been phenomenal. Third, we have an election just a day away and no matter who wins, we're likely to see a COVID-19-induced economic slowdown going into the holidays.

And finally, Cramer said, there are still hopes for a post-election stimulus package, one which could spark some life back into the growth stocks.

But there is a silver lining to the day's value versus growth call, and that's the fact that investors were given a golden opportunity today to sell the "no-value" stocks that have been weighing down their portfolios.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in HON.