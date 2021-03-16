New Highs: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Tuesday  3/16/21)

Betting on the end of the world is a sucker's game, Jim Cramer says. Just look how far we've come in the past year.

If we've learned anything during this pandemic, it's that betting on the end of the world is a fool's game. It was a year ago Tuesday that the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 3,000 points to its 2020 lows, and Jim Cramer marked the occasion by reminding his "Mad Money" viewers that panic is never an investment strategy.

A year ago, little was known about COVID-19. Investors feared that we were doomed to repeat the mistakes of the financial crisis, where help was too little, too late and our entire financial system almost collapsed.

But the pandemic was a health emergency, not a financial one. And unlike 2008, this time, the Federal Reserve, the Treasury and lawmakers all acted quickly, adopting a "by any means necessary" approach to getting stimulus out quickly.

Little did we know that much of that stimulus was heading back to the stock market in the form of Robinhood traders buying everything the hedge funds were selling, including travel, cruises, airlines and yes, GameStop (GME) - Get Report.

But among all the news stories of March 16, 2020 were two overlooked positives, Cramer noted. First, news that Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report had raised enough cash to weather the looming shutdowns, and second, news that Moderna's (MRNA) - Get Report COVID vaccine candidate stopped the virus in a single patient.

Cramer said the takeaways from the past year are simple and time-tested:

Never bet against the Fed.

Never sell when everyone has gotten too negative.

Never bet that the world is ending.

And never bet against American science and innovation.

Executive Decision: Dow

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Jim Fitterling, chairman and CEO of Dow (DOW) - Get Report, the materials company. At the onset of the pandemic, Dow bought back two million of its own shares as a sign of confidence in its future. Shares of Dow are up 187% over the past year.

Fitterling explained that his team knows how to execute and a year ago, they knew their shares were significantly undervalued and that buying them back would be a solid investment.

Looking ahead, Fitterling said that 25% of Dow's sales stem from housing and the housing market has remained strong throughout the pandemic. Now that we're seeing signs of a recovery in the China and the U.S., the outlook is strong for all of Dow's other end markets, like autos, EVs, alternative energy and packaging.

When asked whether additional buybacks and dividend boosts could soon be in the cards, Fitterling said he has a few other priorities, like reducing capital expenditure and growing the top line, but returning capital to shareholders is always a goal.

Cramer said shares of Dow are still not expensive and they sport a terrific dividend.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the stocks mentioned.