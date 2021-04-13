Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Buy Uber Technologies

Jim Cramer shares stock-market news including Uber's record bookings last month, Chipotle's stock surge and the rate of inflation in markets.

Dow futures are falling Tuesday morning before the bell after news hit that the CDC and FDA will pause usage of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after a very rare blotting issue was potentially linked to the vaccine.

In the last episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer said innovation, smart thinking and good timing are why he loves tech stocks so much.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are talking about Uber's record bookings last month, Chipotle's stock surge and the rate of inflation in markets.

Uber: Buy Or Sell?

Uber (UBER) - Get Report stock traded higher after the ride-hailing service posted record gross bookings in the month of March. Uber also said it expected to turn a profit before the end of the year.

Last month, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said, “We continue to believe the ridesharing stalwarts Uber and Lyft (LYFT) - Get Report are well-positioned to see a springboard of consumer demand bounce back as a vaccine gets deployed... and more start to return to the office and traveling rebounds significantly," he said in a note.

Cramer said Uber has a great hedge on everything and the stock will go higher.

Chipotle: Buy Or Sell?

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) - Get Report was upgraded to outperform from market perform by analysts at Raymond James, who said the Mexican fast-food chain is "among the highest quality growth stories in our universe."

Last week analysts at Truist raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,750 from $1,700 and affirmed a buy rating.

Cramer said Chipotle has new menus, a better digitization strategy, extraordinary take out and delivery services. He added the stock is a buy and even at its all-time high, it's poised to go higher. "They are making as much money outside the stores as inside," said Cramer.



Inflation

Cramer reacted to Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell's remarks in an interview on 60 Minutes this past Sunday. Cramer says that inflation is temporal. "He said the inflation we currently have is not the kind of thing that you need to worry about."

