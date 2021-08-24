Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: What to Expect From Salesforce Earnings

Stocks rose modestly Tuesday after the Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report and BioNTech (BNTX) - Get Report and as traders awaited the Jackson Hole symposium later in the week for hints to Federal Reserve policy.

In the most recent "Mad Money" program on CNBC, TheStreet Founder Jim Cramer said that when a market is this hungry for good news, even obvious news can send stocks higher,

Cramer and TheStreet Senior Portfolio Analyst Jeff Marks are talking about his expectations from Salesforce earnings and Bitcoin's resurgence.

Salesforce: Buy Or Sell?

Salesforce (CRM) - Get Report received two positive reviews from analysts at J.P. Morgan and KeyBanc ahead of the customer-relationship-management software firm's earnings report due Wednesday.

Cramer said he was wondering how much the company will talk about Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report vs. Salesforce, Tableau vs. Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, and Tableau vs. Microsoft Analytics. "I think it's the empire strikes back when it comes to Salesforce," he said.

Bitcoin

For the first time since May, Bitcoin crossed $50,000 and continued higher early Monday before slipping back.

Cramer said the use of Bitcoin has resurged "in common parlance."

"Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Report has moved from stocks to options to crypto. Crypto trades very thinly, it's over the weekend it goes up a lot. That's always a very strange thing. And then the sellers come in," he said.

"The Coinbase (COIN) conference call tells you exactly how big this thing has become, how many people own it, use it, and it's staggering. ... I'm not going to ... say it'll go to $100,000 but it did bounce convincingly off a bottom. It does feel good but it's very chart-oriented," he added.

He recommended buying fintech stocks PayPal (PYPL) - Get Report and Square (SQ) - Get Report.

