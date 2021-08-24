August 24, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Jim Cramer Is Watching Commodities Ahead of Powell's Jackson Hole Keynote
Jim Cramer Is Watching Commodities Ahead of Powell's Jackson Hole Keynote
Publish date:

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: What to Expect From Salesforce Earnings

Jim Cramer talks stock market news, including his expectations from Salesforce's earnings report and Bitcoin's resurgence.
Author:

Stocks rose modestly Tuesday after the Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer  (PFE) - Get Report and BioNTech  (BNTX) - Get Report and as traders awaited the Jackson Hole symposium later in the week for hints to  Federal Reserve policy.

In the most recent "Mad Money" program on CNBC, TheStreet Founder Jim Cramer said that when a market is this hungry for good news, even obvious news can send stocks higher,

Cramer and TheStreet Senior Portfolio Analyst Jeff Marks are talking about his expectations from Salesforce earnings and Bitcoin's resurgence.

Salesforce: Buy Or Sell?

Salesforce  (CRM) - Get Report received two positive reviews from analysts at J.P. Morgan and KeyBanc ahead of the customer-relationship-management software firm's earnings report due Wednesday.

Cramer said he was wondering how much the company will talk about Microsoft  (MSFT) - Get Report vs. Salesforce, Tableau vs. Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Report, and Tableau vs. Microsoft Analytics. "I think it's the empire strikes back when it comes to Salesforce," he said. 

TheStreet Recommends

Bitcoin

For the first time since May, Bitcoin crossed $50,000 and continued higher early Monday before slipping back.

Cramer said the use of Bitcoin has resurged "in common parlance."

"Robinhood  (HOOD) - Get Report has moved from stocks to options to crypto. Crypto trades very thinly, it's over the weekend it goes up a lot. That's always a very strange thing. And then the sellers come in," he said.

"The Coinbase  (COIN)  conference call tells you exactly how big this thing has become, how many people own it, use it, and it's staggering. ... I'm not going to ... say it'll go to $100,000 but it did bounce convincingly off a bottom. It does feel good but it's very chart-oriented," he added. 

He recommended buying fintech stocks PayPal  (PYPL) - Get Report and Square  (SQ) - Get Report.

PayPal and Salesforce are holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS investing club. To be alerted before Jim Cramer adds or removes stocks from the club's portfolio, learn more now. 

Immunogen Tanks After Ovarian Cancer Drug Study Fails to Meet Endpoint
INVESTING

Theravance Stock Drops; Ulcerative-Colitis Drug Doesn't Meet Endpoint

Here’s Why Jim Cramer Wants You to Own Wynn Resorts
INVESTING

Wynn Resorts, MGM Climb as Macau Eases COVID-Testing Rules

Peloton Lead
INVESTING

Peloton Stock Rises on New Tread Launch Following Recall

Cara Therapeutics Lead
INVESTING

Cara Therapeutics Stock Jumps; FDA Clears Severe-Itching Treatment

Traders work the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during the IPO of Chinese cosmetics company Yatsen Holding Ltd on November 19. Photo: NYSE via AP
MARKETS

Stocks Rise Modestly and Wall Street Extends Gains After Vaccine Approval

TheStreet Live 8/24/21
JIM CRAMER

Video: Jim Cramer on Boeing, Best Buy, Pfizer, Palo Alto, Spinoff Stocks

Jim Cramer: Salesforce's Attack on Microsoft is Puzzling
INVESTING

Salesforce Analysts Laud Outlook, Note Tough Comparison, Before Earnings

Best Buy Lead
INVESTING

Best Buy Stock Surges After Earnings Beat, Comp Sales Forecast Boost