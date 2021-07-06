Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: 'Oil's Got to Stop Going Up'

TheStreet.com Founder Jim Cramer discusses his concern about rising oil prices and their potential impact on the second half.

TheStreet.com founder Jim Cramer recently warned about rising oil prices. On Tuesday U.S. crude prices were trading at their highest levels in six years.

The price hike came after OPEC leaders failed to reach an agreement on production limits.

OPEC+, which includes cartel leaders are well as non-member allies such as Russia, were looking to pare a years-long agreement on output cuts. The cuts are taking some 5.8 million barrels of crude out of the market each day, with the addition of 500,000 barrels a day starting from August.

The breakdown in talks, however, was linked to a broader debate over the long-term fate of the production-cut agreement. It was first reached in 2016 when oil was trading at $30 a barrel, and Saudi Arabia wants to extend it until at least 2022.

"Without an injection of some extra barrels of oil in the coming weeks, given the tightness of the market, Brent might cross the $80-a-barrel threshold," UniCredit's analysts said, according to Reuters.

Oil: 'The Single Worst Commodity'

Cramer had discussed the issue of rising oil prices with Action Alerts PLUS senior analyst Jeff Marks just prior to the July 4 Independence Day weekend.

"Oil's got to stop going up now," Cramer said. "People are going to say that oil dominated the first half, oil continues to dominate, and what’s going to happen is that freight is going to be a major problem."

Cramer noted that McCormick (MKC) - Get Report had a great quarter after the spice and flavorings maker beat Wall Street's second-quarter expectations and raised its guidance. But "freight is an issue."

"The Saudis have to stop it, right here," Cramer said, "or else it’s going to be a theme that’s going to put pressure on the Fed to raise rates, which would then hurt the second half."