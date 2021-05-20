Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Buy Lowe's

Jim Cramer talks stock-market news, including how to trade Lowe's, Target and his top picks in the travel and leisure stocks.

Stock futures were mostly down Thursday while Bitcoin was crawling higher.

In the most recent episode of "Mad Money" TheStreet Founder Jim Cramer said investors should stick with the real winners and leave the meme stocks to speculators.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are talking about how to trade Lowe's, Target's strategy, and his top picks in the travel and leisure stocks.

Lowe's: Buy Or Sell?

Lowe's (LOW) - Get Report traded lower Wednesday even as the home-improvement retailer on Wednesday reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings.

Cramer said Lowe's is not nearly as bad as the market is taking it and he would buy it right here right now. "You're talking about Lowe's selling at 18 times earnings with a major turn going on from [Chief Executive] Marvin Ellison, which is terrific, vs. Home Depot (HD) - Get Report, which is 22 times earnings."

Target: Buy Or Sell?

Target (TGT) - Get Report on Wednesday reported first-quarter adjusted earnings that reached an all-time high. The report exceeded Wall Street estimates of both profit and sales.

The Minneapolis giant also expects high-single-digit-percent growth in comparable sales for the current quarter and an operating margin wider than the year-earlier rate of 7.2%.

Cramer said Target was creating a great e-commerce play with Shipt. "Brilliant move bringing CVS (CVS) - Get Report in; they have a lot of vaccines being done there. Serving underserved neighborhoods, colleges, just the right mix of product, good traffic and private labels that are incredibly strong," he added.

Travel and Leisure Stocks

Cramer said he liked Uber (UBER) - Get Report but it needs autonomous cars to really make a killing. "Because in the end, I would rather own DoorDash (DASH) - Get Report because they have a nationwide plan to handle all delivery of all restaurants and I think it's a good one."

Cramer suggested that investors buy Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Report. He said it's the ideal travel and leisure stock to own.

