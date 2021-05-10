Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: 4 Stocks to Watch

Jim Cramer shares stock-market news including stocks to watch this week, economic recovery and how the SEC will approach payment for order flow.

Dow futures are rising to new highs as March quarter earnings grew more than 50% from last year to $407.1 billion.

In the last episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer said he anticipates good earnings news this upcoming week and shared a game plan for some important companies.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are talking about the jobs report, economic recovery and how the SEC will approach payment for order flow.

4 Stocks Cramer is Watching

Cramer shared the four stocks that he is watching this upcoming week when he sat down for TheStreet Live Friday. Cramer mentioned some healthcare names that he will be watching as TheStreet started its spotlight on the healthcare sector with Stephen "Sarge" Guilfoyle sharing the four healthcare stocks he would buy.

Economic Recovery

Cramer said workers are being left behind because it's better to take unemployment benefits. "I'm sure there are people in the right-wing who think this is terrible. Workers are at the heart of how hard it is to hire. The reason why I'm confident that the economy is strong is because the demand side is there and the supply side isn't. We can't find workers," he added.

SEC

SEC chair Gary Gensler said incentives—called payment for order flow—represent a conflict of interest for online brokerages, which collectively make billions of dollars a year from the practice.

Cramer said the SEC could ban payment for order flow, but they will go for just disclosure. "People are going to say with payment for order flow we can show you can the best execution. The SEC will say this, beware this is an order flow place. And I think Square is the alternative to Robinhood," he added.

None of the stocks mentioned in this article is a key holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer adds or removes stocks from his portfolio? Learn more now.