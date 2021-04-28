Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Buy Skyworks Solutions

Jim Cramer shares stock-market news including how to prepare for earnings season, when to buy Skyworks, and everything you need to know from Tesla earnings.

Dow futures are lower Wednesday after Boeing fell premarket as Wall Street prepares for a policy update from the Federal Reserve and earnings from Apple, Boeing and Facebook.

In the last episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer said playing the earnings games is harder than it looks. He showed viewers what defines a winner in this earnings season.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are talking about how to prepare for earnings season, when to buy Skyworks, and everything you need to know from Tesla earnings.

How to Prepare for Earnings

Cramer shared Tuesday why he believes the next three days could be one of the most important 72 hours of the year. The key thing investors need to remember when they want to trade off an earnings call is to listen to the call and "do your homework."

Earnings reports expected Wednesday include Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, Ford (F) - Get Report, Facebook (FB) - Get Report, Qualcomm (QCOM) - Get Report, Discovery Communications (DISCA) - Get Report, Shopify (SHOP) - Get Report, Spotify (SPOT) - Get Report, Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Report, eBay (EBAY) - Get Report, ServiceNow (NOW) - Get Report, Teladoc Health (TDOC) - Get Report and MGM Resorts (MGM) - Get Report.

Skyworks: Buy or Sell?

Skyworks (SWKS) - Get Report announced a $2.75 billion proposed cash deal for units of Silicon Labs that aims to diversify its revenue stream and speed its expansion into EV and 5G telecom markets.

In his "Executive Decision" segment on Mad Money, Cramer spoke with Liam Griffin, president and CEO of Skyworks Solutions after the deal was announced. Griffin called the announcement a "perfect deal" that gives Skyworks great technologies that they wanted in a transaction that's immediately accretive to their earnings. He said it gives Skyworks access to markets they wanted to be in, including autos and the data center.

Cramer shared on TheStreet Live if he thinks Skyworks is a buy after the announced deal.

Tesla Earnings Recap

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings Monday thanks in part to surging deliveries in China, notching its seventh-consecutive quarterly profit and forecasting late 2021 launches for planned gigafactories in the U.S. and Germany.

Cramer sat down with Tesla Daily's Rob Maurer to discuss what they liked from the earnings call, what they didn't like from the earnings call and what they want to see moving forward.

