Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Buy Gap and Roblox

Jim Cramer talks about stock market news, including Gap, Roblox and stocks to buy for his charitable trust's investing club, Action Alerts PLUS.

Stock futures rose Wednesday, a day after equities declined amid economic data that pointed to the unease consumers feel about rising prices.

In the most recent "Mad Money," TheStreet.com Founder Jim Cramer spotlights the "mini bull markets" stampeding for investors right now.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are talking about Gap, Roblox and stocks to buy for his charitable trust's investing club, Action Alerts PLUS.

Gap: Buy Or Sell?

Gap (GPS) - Get Report reports first-quarter earnings Thursday.

Cramer said the apparel retailer is a buy right here and is going to be strong. "I look forward to the continuation of remarkable movement. It's up gigantically at 64% and it's not done. I think there is more to it, so I'm not betting against Gap here," he said.

Roblox: Buy Or Sell?

Roblox (RBLX) - Get Report last week reported its first financial results since it went public, posting better-than-expected bookings on a surge in daily users.

Cramer said the provider of online gaming services is a buy. "It's down and I think that's wrong. It hit its all-time high earlier. I'd buy some right now and buy some lower," he said.

"Roblox has got an ecosystem that is worth a fortune. It's a $50 billion stock so it's not inexpensive, but I do think that [Roblox Chief Executive David] Baszucki has built a company that is meant for every child on this planet. A lot of parents like their kids being on Roblox and not on TV."

Cramer also said he might add Roblox to the bullpen for Action Alerts PLUS if it comes in.

The Ones That Got Away

Cramer said he would consider buying casino operator Wynn (WYNN) - Get Report, chip-equipment major Applied Materials (AMAT) - Get Report and cosmetics giant Estee Lauder (EL) - Get Report for Action Alerts PLUS.

"But Wynn and Estee Lauder ran away," he said. "We thought about buying some Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report, but that ran, too. So, I think it's easier to come up with sell ideas rather than buy."

