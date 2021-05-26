TheStreet home
JIM CRAMER
ACTION ALERTS PLUSCRAMER'S BLOGCRAMER'S MONTHLY CALLCRAMER'S ARTICLESMAD MONEY25 RULES FOR INVESTING10 COMMANDMENTS
Search

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Buy Gap and Roblox

Jim Cramer talks about stock market news, including Gap, Roblox and stocks to buy for his charitable trust's investing club, Action Alerts PLUS.
Author:
Publish date:

Stock futures rose Wednesday, a day after equities declined amid economic data that pointed to the unease consumers feel about rising prices. 

In the most recent "Mad Money," TheStreet.com Founder Jim Cramer spotlights the "mini bull markets" stampeding for investors right now.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are talking about Gap, Roblox and stocks to buy for his charitable trust's investing club, Action Alerts PLUS.

Gap: Buy Or Sell?

Gap  (GPS) - Get Report reports first-quarter earnings Thursday.

Cramer said the apparel retailer is a buy right here and is going to be strong. "I look forward to the continuation of remarkable movement. It's up gigantically at 64% and it's not done. I think there is more to it, so I'm not betting against Gap here," he said.

Roblox: Buy Or Sell?

Roblox  (RBLX) - Get Report last week reported its first financial results since it went public, posting better-than-expected bookings on a surge in daily users.

Cramer said the provider of online gaming services is a buy. "It's down and I think that's wrong. It hit its all-time high earlier. I'd buy some right now and buy some lower," he said.

"Roblox has got an ecosystem that is worth a fortune. It's a $50 billion stock so it's not inexpensive, but I do think that [Roblox Chief Executive David] Baszucki has built a company that is meant for every child on this planet. A lot of parents like their kids being on Roblox and not on TV." 

Cramer also said he might add Roblox to the bullpen for Action Alerts PLUS if it comes in.

The Ones That Got Away

Cramer said he would consider buying casino operator Wynn  (WYNN) - Get Report, chip-equipment major Applied Materials  (AMAT) - Get Report and cosmetics giant Estee Lauder  (EL) - Get Report for Action Alerts PLUS. 

"But Wynn and Estee Lauder ran away," he said. "We thought about buying some Microsoft  (MSFT) - Get Report, but that ran, too. So, I think it's easier to come up with sell ideas rather than buy." 

Microsoft and Wynn Resorts are holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer adds or removes stocks from his portfolio? Learn more now.

Gamestop Lead
INVESTING

GameStop Soars In Meme Rally Redux; Jim Cramer: Beyond Meat Should Be Next

Nvidia Lead
INVESTING

Nvidia Seen Posting Sales Beat on Surging Crypto Mining Demand

Explore the Jungle on Royal Caribbean's Azamara Ships
INVESTING

Royal Caribbean Rises After CDC Approves U.S. 'Mock' Test Sail

Jobs Report Disappoints, Could Lead to Rough Day on Wall Street
MARKETS

Stocks Turn Mixed as Fed Moves to Soothe Inflation Fears, Treasury Yields Steady

tslive-th-0526
JIM CRAMER

LIVE: Jim Cramer on Uber, Ford, Exxon, GameStop, AMC

Abercrombie &amp; Fitch
INVESTING

Abercrombie & Fitch Jumps After Surprise Swing to Profit

Best of RealMoney
INVESTING

5 Best Stories on Real Money: Cramer on Foolish Bears; Naked Put Writing

Amazon Lead
INVESTING

Amazon Buys MGM for $8.45 Billion; Jim Cramer Says 'Sports Are Next'