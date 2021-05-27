Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Don't Sell GameStop Yet

Jim Cramer shares stock-market news including the surge in GameStop, Roblox and Ford's techcentric strategy to electrify much of its vehicle lineup.

Stock futures fluctuated Thursday as investors awaited the latest data on U.S. economic growth.

In his most recent "Mad Money," TheStreet.com Founder Jim Cramer told investors not to sell AMC and GameStop -- the WallStreetBets crew is too powerful.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are talking about the surge in GameStop, Roblox and Ford's techcentric strategy to electrify much of its vehicle lineup.

GameStop: Buy or Sell?

GameStop (GME) - Get Report shares fell in premarket trading after a fresh retail-trading frenzy pushed the stock higher Wednesday.

Anyone shorting the stocks of AMC Entertainment AMC (AMC) - Get Report and GameStop is out of his or her mind, Cramer told his "Mad Money" viewers on Wednesday evening.

Cramer said if you own GameStop you "should not be offering the stock till at least $250."

"Pull your offerings everybody and let them take it up," said Cramer.

Roblox: Buy or Sell?

Roblox (RBLX) - Get Report last week reported its first financial results since it went public, posting better-than-expected bookings on a surge in daily users.

Cramer said Roblox "will blow right through $100."

"This is an iconic company after a very short period of time. It's a safe place for kids to learn and have fun. It's a buy until I tell you otherwise," he said.

Ford vs. Tesla

Shares of Ford (F) - Get Report traded higher on Thursday after the car company, looking to take on Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report in electrifying its fleet sooner rather than later, received an upgrade from analysts at RBC Capital, who say the stock is “still not overly expensive.”

Cramer said it's a good idea for Tesla to have a competitor in Ford and it's good for consumers that these companies push each other further and faster.

