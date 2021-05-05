Morning Bell with Jim Cramer: How to Trade Semiconductors

With the biggest four U.S. stocks -- Apple, Microsoft, Google and Amazon -- losing $170 billion in value Tuesday, markets look set for a modest rebound heading into a three-day run of jobs data.

In the last episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer said it's a good thing investors are still willing to buy high-quality stocks on weakness.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are talking about GameStop, Boeing and semiconductors.

Semiconductors Stocks: Buy or Sell?

There has been a huge shortage of semiconductors over the last few months, yet it’s expected that Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report has continued to do quite well. Cramer recommended buying AMD shares as it dominates the semiconductor sector.

Cramer talked about what he sees in the semiconductor sector and why he's not as worried about the shortage as others.

GameStop: Buy Or Sell?

Cramer said there has been a renaissance in retail stocks. "Retailers stayed their course and stuck to their core competence, they became nothing new. GameStop has to adjust. you cannot be in the business that they are in. The business they are in is not good because of the reopening. It has to reinvent and to reinvent they need more than they have raised. With a billion dollars in cash I think the company can reinvent itself," he added.

Boeing: Buy Or Sell?

Cramer said Bernstein's note says that the Boeing Max 737 is not going to go up to where it was till 2025 and if that's the case then it's a disaster and you don't want to own the stock. "It is a very negative upgrade and I suspect if the stock goes back to $200 they would downgrade it again," said Cramer.

