TheStreet
JIM CRAMER
ACTION ALERTS PLUSCRAMER'S BLOGCRAMER'S MONTHLY CALLCRAMER'S ARTICLESMAD MONEY25 RULES FOR INVESTING10 COMMANDMENTS
Search

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Buy Ford Stock

Jim Cramer shares stock-market news including buying Ford stock, Qualcomm earnings and meme stocks like AMC Entertainment.
Author:
Publish date:

Dow futures are falling Friday after the "earnings gauntlet" that Jim Cramer said was one of the most important 72 hours of the year for the stock market. The tech giants didn't disappoint in their reports.

In the last episode of Mad Money, Cramer said we're seeing a classic rotation from tech into the safety of food stocks, and it won't be the last.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are talking about buying Ford stock, Qualcomm earnings and meme stocks like AMC Entertainment.

Ford: Buy Or Sell?

Ford F shares slipped in Thursday trading after the automaker said second-quarter production would be hit dramatically by the global semiconductor chip shortage. Ford reported higher-than-expected first-quarter earnings.

Cramer said buy Ford stock hand over fist because CEO Jim Farley indicated that the second quarter is the trough of the chip shortage. "I would buy Forst stock right here right now because Farley said they're going to solve the chip dilemma," said Cramer.

Meme Stocks

AMC Entertainment  (AMC) - Get Report will report its results for the first quarter ended Mar. 31, 2021, after the market closes on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

Cramer said he is a big believer that AMC Entertainment could be a great reopening story. "I like that meme stock," he added.

Qualcomm: Buy Or Sell?

Qualcomm  (QCOM) - Get Report recently reported fiscal second-quarter results that topped analyst estimates.

Cramer said Qualcomm missed the quarter previously because people thought it was not going to do well in 5G and this quarter they got a pop, the numbers are coming right back up. "People who lost some last time they picked it up this time and then some. So own it right here," said Cramer.

Ford is a key holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer adds or removes stocks from his portfolio? Learn more now.

Dexcom Lead
INVESTING

DexCom Drops After Revenue Guidance Misses

Is Amazon's Rally Running Out of Steam?
INVESTING

Concerns Linger Over Amazon's Chart Despite Earnings Beat

Red Light Stock Market
MARKETS

Dow Drops 200 Points and Stocks Fall From Record Highs

Why One Former NYSE Trader Is Eyeing Shares of Roku
INVESTING

Roku Withdraws YouTube TV From Its Lineup for New Users

China's Electric Car Start-ups NIO, Xpeng And WM Motor Each Has A Big Tech Backer. What Is Riding On Their Success?
INVESTING

NIO Climbs as Loss Narrows and Revenue Rises

Overstock Introduces Car Shopping Site With Anonymous Haggling Feature
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday: Overstock, Aon, Cryolife

apple-supplier-skyworks-soars-after-2-billion-stock-buyback-plan
INVESTING

Skyworks Slumps Despite Price Target Upgrades

Cirrus Logic Shares Take Off on Earnings, Revenue Beat
INVESTING

Cirrus Logic Drops; Wall Street Analysts Still See Upside