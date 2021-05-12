Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: How to Diversify Your Portfolio

Jim Cramer shares stock-market news including which stocks to buy in a market wrought with oversupply, ARK ETF and how to diversify your portfolio away from tech stocks.

Dow futures are falling as inflation fears continue to rise. Record-high labor shortages, soaring commodity prices and rising market volatility have stocks on the defensive Wednesday ahead of April inflation data.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are talking about which stocks to buy in a market with too much supply, individual stocks in ARK ETF and how to diversify your portfolio away from tech stocks.

DuPont: Buy Or Sell?

On Tuesday, chemicals company DuPont (DD) - Get Report posted first-quarter earnings that beat expectations and lifted its earnings outlook for all of 2021.

Cramer said he's trying to get investors to focus on different kinds of stocks, of companies that they are not aware of, in sectors away from tech like consumer packaged goods, retail and manufacturing. "Speaking of manufacturing DuPont is up 23 cents, Goldman Sachs upgraded it today and that's how markets turn. Markets feed on stocks that have done incredibly well. United Parcel (UPS) - Get Report is one, Nike (NKE) - Get Report was recommended today, that turns," he added.

ARK ETF

Cramer said a lot of the companies that Cathie Woods likes are not great. "But I would totally understand if someone said I want to surrender to the future and she's got the crystal ball, ok, you can buy it. It's not the way I would do it. I would pick individual stocks. Some of the stocks she owns, I love Twilio (TWLO) - Get Report, Spotify (SPOT) - Get Report is really good," he added.

Stocks to Buy

Cramer said investors should diversify their portfolio and buy stocks like Chipotle (CMG) - Get Report, Home Depot (HD) - Get Report, Procter & Gamble (PG) - Get Report, Costco (COST) - Get Report and Pepsico (PEP) - Get Report in a market wrought with oversupply.

