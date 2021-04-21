Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Not a Dogecoin Investor

Jim Cramer shares stock-market news including how to trade United Airlines and Abbott Laboratories after earnings and Dogecoin.

Stocks trade mixed with the Nasdaq lower after Netflix tumbles following weak subscriber growth. The Dow is up over 100 points led by Visa (V) - Get Report and IBM (IBM) - Get Report.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are talking about how to trade United Airlines and Abbott Laboratories after earnings and Dogecoin.

United Airlines: Buy Or Sell?

United Airlines (UAL) - Get Report traded lower Tuesday after the carrier posted a wider-than-expected first-quarter loss on a 66% drop in revenue.

Cramer said United went up because Delta Air Lines (DAL) - Get Report had a decent quarter and investors thought that United would too. "It may not have dropped as much had Delta not reported their earnings first," Cramer said adding that he likes Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Report.

He added that Boeing (BA) - Get Report CFO Gregg Smith's departure is crushing its stock.

Dogecoin

Dogecoin, the meme-based digital currency with a dog as its logo, turned lower Tuesday as its impressive surge stalled. Earlier in the session, Dogecoin rose to above 41 cents and its market cap pushed past $53 billion.

Cramer said Dogecoin started as a joke. "The joke is not going to be on me even if it goes up. It won't. I own Ethereum and Bitcoin and frankly, that's enough. If there is a comeuppance to this crypto world it will be concentrated on Dogecoin, " he added.

Abbott Laboratories: Buy Or Sell?

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - Get Report dropped Tuesday after the medical-device maker reported mixed first-quarter results and forecast full-year earnings that were below estimates.

Cramer said Abbott Labs's Binax home testing kits to detect the coronavirus will benefit the company's present quarter since it could not make it to the last quarter.

Abbott Laboratories and Boeing are key holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells the stock? Learn more now.