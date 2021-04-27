Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Sell Dogecoin

Jim Cramer shares stock-market news including selling Dogecoin, buying shares of Best Buy and Apple's effect on the U.S. housing market.

Dow futures are down slightly over 20 points and Jim Cramer shared why the next three days are some of the most important days of the year in the markets.

"We are entering the gauntlet (referring to the major companies reporting earnings), the most important 72 hours of this year," TheStreet's founder, Jim Cramer said Tuesday. "Get fired up or go home."

In the last episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer said to forget all this talk of reaching the 'peak,', we may just be getting started on this market.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are talking about selling Dogecoin, buying shares of Best Buy and Apple's effect on the U.S. housing market.

Don't Buy Dogecoin

This past week was "#DogeDay" on 4/20 and Cramer talked about the joke cryptocurrency and its recent rise above 40 cents. Dogecoin has settled around 27 cents but still a large gain from starting the year below 1 cent.

Cramer explained why he's a seller of Dogecoin and why investors looking to put money to work in the cryptocurrency space should be looking at Bitcoin and ethereum.

Best Buy: Buy or Sell?

Best Buy Beta, an annual membership program for $199.99 per year, will offer free installation and deliveries and unlimited tech support, and be available in about 60 stores by the end of the month.

Cramer believes Best Buy (BBY) - Get Report is a buy at this price because he thinks people are going to continue to put money into their home and names like Whirlpool (WHR) - Get Report and Best Buy will benefit.

Apple Makes Move to North Carolina

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report unveiled plans to invest $430 billion in the U.S. and create more than 20,000 new jobs as part of its push to be less reliant on global supply chains. It also is spending more than $1 billion to create a new East Coast campus in North Carolina. The commitment is roughly 20% higher than the company’s original five-year goal of $350 billion set in 2018, Apple said in a statement.

Cramer talked about all the opportunities happening outside of New York and San Francisco.

