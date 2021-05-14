Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: How to Trade Boeing

Stock futures rose Friday as commodities prices dipped, helping ease worries about higher inflation.

In the most recent episode of "Mad Money," TheStreet founder Jim Cramer said that as long as inflation stays under control we'll see more days when the entire market can celebrate a return to normal life in a post-COVID world.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are talking about how to trade Boeing, Bumble and Lam Research.

Boeing: Buy or Sell?

Boeing (BA) - Get Report on Thursday received U.S. regulatory clearance for a fix to an electrical grounding issue that had affected about 100 of its 737 MAX airplanes. The move cleared the way for the jets' return to service after flights were halted in early April.

Cramer said this quarter is probably not good for Boeing. So if investors wanted to wait till this quarter is reported, which will occur around August, he's not against that. "Because there are just some things that need to happen including getting more orders than they are getting," he said.

Bumble: Buy or Sell?

Bumble (BMBL) - Get Report continued to drop Thursday even after the dating app swung to a first-quarter profit and more than doubled its revenue in its second report as a public company.

Analysts were concerned about Bumble's valuation and the outlook for the online-dating market.

Cramer said Bumble doesn't fit the profile of stocks that he would like to buy. He wants companies that are profitable but not expensive. "It is a very good company. People can speculate that one day it might be Match (MTCH) - Get Report," he said.

Chip Shortage

Cramer said that if investors think chips are truly in short supply and we need capital equipment then the company they most need is Lam Research (LRCX) - Get Report, other than Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) - Get Report,

Boeing is a key holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer adds or removes stocks from his portfolio? Learn more now.