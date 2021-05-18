Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Trim Some Bitcoin

Jim Cramer talks stock-market news, including Bitcoin, the selling in semiconductor stocks, and how to tame inflation.

Stock futures rose Tuesday with tech shares powering higher following a slide Monday that was spurred by inflation concern.

In the most recent episode of "Mad Money" TheStreet Founder Jim Cramer said that lessons can be learned from the AT&T-Time Warner deal, and some better deals investors should consider.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are talking about Bitcoin, the selling in semiconductor stocks and how to tame inflation.

Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency-related stocks, such as Marathon Digital (MARA) - Get Report, fell Monday after a Bitcoin tweet from Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk. Musk may have indicated in a series of tweets that the company might sell its $1.5 billion Bitcoin stash.

Cramer said he trimmed some Bitcoin he owned on Friday. "I did it in part because I wanted to continue to pay down for some assets that I'm buying," he said.

"It [Bitcoin] has enabled me to buy things I never thought I could, but it also seems to be run by Musk and Musk's tweets, and that's the most aggravating part of it. It's as if there was this moment where Bitcoin was going to supplant the dollar, and now we're saying that Bitcoin is capricious."

"If an asset can be brought down by a tweet, I think you gotta trim that, too," said Cramer.

Semiconductor Stocks

Applied Materials (AMAT) - Get Report on Monday outperformed competitors in trading, even as the stock declined. The company is expected to report earnings this week.

Cramer said he doesn't think Applied Materials has peaked because the semiconductor world is still on fire.

"There are a lot of people who feel that what's happened is that these companies got so many orders that they are going to wipe themselves out," he said.

"In other words, all the semiconductor producers are just completely going full out just where there is a dramatic decline in [demand] or when they pass equilibrium.

"That's why they are selling all these semiconductor stocks ahead of what they believe is going to be a semiconductor glut," Cramer said.

Inflation

Cramer said there are many ways to get inflation down without raising interest rates. "Powell has learned from 2007 that it's not worth destroying the economy in order to save it," he said.

