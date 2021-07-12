Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: 'I Want to Hear Loan Growth'

TheStreet's Jim Cramer discusses this week's upcoming earnings reports from several of the biggest names in the financial-services sector.

Stock futures traded mixed Monday as Wall Street prepared for what is expected to be a robust earnings season, particularly for big U.S. banks as the economy improves.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Get Report, Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Report, Wells Fargo (WFC) - Get Report and Bank of America (BAC) - Get Report are among the financial-services companies scheduled to report earnings this week.

The six biggest banks will produce a combined revenue drop of 5% for the second quarter, analysts estimate.

Bank Earnings: 'I Want to Hear Loan Growth.'

The No. 1 problem for the top investment banks will be trading revenue, which analysts estimate dropped 28% in the quarter, Bloomberg reports.

TheStreet's Jim Cramer spoke with Action Alerts PLUS senior analyst Jeff Marks about what he wants to hear from the banks this week.

"I want to hear loan growth," Cramer said. "The American balance sheet is so solid that there hasn’t been a lot of loan growth."

Cramer also said he wanted to hear about net interest margin -- the difference between what a bank takes in on loans and pays out on deposits -- because "people are totally hung up on that."

"Are there any bad loans?" he asked. "Bad loans continue to go down. But I increasingly want to hear what services and fees they are providing that are sticky enough that they are just build-in money."

Wells Fargo: Positive Commentary From CEO

Banks also have to become much more efficient, Cramer added.

"And the more efficient they get, the bigger the profits, then maybe the focus won’t be so much on net interest margin," he said.

Oil prices have been rising recently, and Cramer noted that Wells Fargo is the predominant oil lender.

Wells Fargo said last week that it would stop offering personal lines of credit and shutter those current accounts.

In February federal officials informed Wells Fargo that they had accepted the bank's plan to overhaul its risk management and governance.

"I suspect we're get some positive commentary from Charlie Scharf, the CEO of Wells," Cramer said. "I think his efficiency rating is going to be much better, too."

