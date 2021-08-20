Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Buy AMD Stock

Jim Cramer talks stock market news, including Intel's chip update and why price hikes are important in picking stocks.

Stocks traded slightly higher Friday as investors grappled with the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant, the impact of the virus on growth, and China's continued crackdown on its tech sector.

In the most recent "Mad Money" program on CNBC, TheStreet Founder Jim Cramer said higher prices may be tough on consumers, but strong companies that can raise prices are good for investors' portfolios.

Cramer and TheStreet Senior Portfolio Analyst Jeff Marks are talking about Intel's chip update.

Cramer Picks Stocks With Pricing Power

Last night on "Mad Money," Jim Cramer said stocks with high pricing power include Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report, Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report and Costco (COST) - Get Report.

Cramer told viewers that price hikes are a great factor in picking stocks. "[If] a company can raise prices and no one cares, that's a stock you want in your portfolio," he said.

Intel and AMD: Buy Or Sell?

Intel (INTC) - Get Report on Thursday unveiled new architectures for two x86 central-processing-unit cores, two data center SoCs, two discrete graphics-processing units and a multicore performance hybrid architecture for clients.

Cramer said that Intel still is playing catchup to Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report and that the Intel chip update presents a chance to buy AMD stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Apple, Amazon, Costco and Microsoft are holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS investing club. To be alerted before Jim Cramer adds or removes stocks from the club's portfolio, learn more now.