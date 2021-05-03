Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Amazon Is Beating Walmart

Jim Cramer shares stock-market news including how to trade Amazon, the importance of an insurance stock and if Reddit's WallStreetBets is getting jaded.

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett says low rates, government spending and vaccine rollouts have been 'extraordinarily effective' in 'resurrecting' the world's biggest economy.

In the last episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer said we have another heavy week of financial reports is on tap and he shared the details on who and what to watch for.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are talking about how to trade Amazon after earnings, the importance of an insurance stock and if Reddit's WallStreetBets is getting jaded.

Amazon: Buy Or Sell?

Last week, retail and tech giant Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report reported record first-quarter results as demand remained strong for its e-commerce services and revenue continued to grow in its cloud-computing and advertising units.

Cramer said Amazon keeps surprising, they're wiping the floor with everybody else including Walmart (WMT) - Get Report, a key holding in Action Alerts PLUS. "If I'm Walmart I'm trembling at the end of this side, they're just winning in so many categories whether it's Whole Foods, Amazon Web Services, advertising and data services are both really big, It's extraordinary and you gotta own the stock," said Cramer.

Chubb: Buy Or Sell?

Cramer thinks that investors should include an insurance stock in their portfolio. Case in point, Chubb (CB) - Get Report. The company reported earnings last week and the stock was rising Friday.

Cramer said Chubb is raising rates. "If you use Chubb as I do then you know that Chubb has been raising rates. This is a small and medium-sized business, they can get away with it. The industry itself for worker's comp, fire, insurance of anything that you think can happen pandemically, business interruptions insurance, these are all up. They're all just going to get more expensive. As a restauranter I can tell you the bills that have gone up, other than labor, is insurance," he added.

Meme Stocks

Microvision (MVIS) - Get Report stock plunged Friday after the so-called meme stock, heavily shorted by retail investors, reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss and a steep drop in sales.

Cramer challenged Reddit's online message board WallStreetBets to find another stock besides GameStop (GME) - Get Report or AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report that has a big short position that they can make money on.

He said MicroVision is a junk stock and wondered if WallStreetbets could come up with something that's not some junk little cannabis stock or this endless fixation with Palantir (PLTR) - Get Report just because Cathie Wood likes it. "They have to step up, they've become very tiresome," said Cramer.

