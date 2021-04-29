Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: When to Buy Microsoft Stock

Facebook and Apple are leading the Nasdaq higher as the Dow Jones and S&P 500 were also rising Thursday morning. Jim Cramer took the opportunity Thursday to hit back at naysayers who were critical of his support for FAANG stocks after great quarters from Apple and Facebook.

In the last episode of Mad Money, Cramer said great companies are posting great earnings and still getting hit if they aren't part of the reopening trade

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are talking about how to trade Alphabet, Microsoft and Starbucks after earnings.

Alphabet: Buy Or Sell?

Tech giant Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report reported first-quarter results that handily beat expectations, prompting a raft of Wall Street analysts to lift their one-year price targets on the stock.

Analysts at Barclays, Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, Evercore ISI and BMO Capital Markets have raised their price targets on Alphabet stock.

Google also said it would repurchase an additional $50 billion of shares.

Cramer said Google cloud was still pretty good and is working towards giving Amazon Web Services and Azure a run for its money. "This is a story of tremendous growth, of clean growth, but a stock that ran into it. And when a stock runs into a situation like this, where every single analyst is uniform and positive, let the stock come down and then buy it," said Cramer.

Microsoft: Buy Or Sell?

Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report shares fell Wednesday despite the computer and software major reporting earnings and sales that beat expectations for a ninth straight quarter yet still failed to impress investors and Wall Street analysts.

Cramer said he would wait till Thursday to buy Microsoft stock.

Starbucks: Buy Or Sell?

Shares of Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Report fell Wednesday a day after the coffee-shop retailer posted lower-than-expected revenue, but adjusted profit beat expectations and analysts remained bullish.

Cramer said Starbucks might have two down days until people realize that they will be able to turn things around. They will complete their transformation in the U.S., they're only 70% there. They've got a lot of new drinks that people like. I think Europe is going to reopen this quarter.. but when they vaccinate customers come and that's. That's why they're doing so well in the U.S. and the rest of the world will follow," said Cramer.

