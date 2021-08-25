Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Wynn, Wells Fargo and AMD

Jim Cramer talks Amazon and retail. And he assesses three companies in the Action Alerts PLUS investing-club portfolio.

Stock futures fluctuated on Wednesday, a day after Wall Street hit records as investors paused ahead of a Federal Reserve gathering at the end of the week.

In the most recent "Mad Money" program on CNBC, TheStreet Founder Jim Cramer said Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report is powerful, but a surprising number of retailers are long-term winners giving the online giant's stiff competition.

Cramer and TheStreet Senior Portfolio Analyst Jeff Marks are also discussing companies in the Action Alerts PLUS investing-club portfolio.

Action Alerts PLUS August Members-Only Call

Cramer will host a call for the members of the Action Alerts PLUS investing club at 11.30 a.m. U.S. Eastern on Wednesday.

Cramer said he will talk about companies in the club portfolio "that have changed their stripes, companies that are in flux," including Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Report, Wells Fargo (WFC) - Get Report and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report. These are "doing the right thing -- companies where the facts change and you have to change with them."

Retailers Hold Their Own Against Amazon

Last month, Amazon missed analysts’ second-quarter-revenue forecasts and offered up weaker sales guidance for the third quarter.

The Seattle e-commerce and tech giant's shares at last check were trading 0.4% higher around $3,019.

Cramer on Tuesday told his "Mad Money" viewers that if this quarter's retail earnings teach investors anything, it's that many retailers are holding their own against the online giant.

"This quarter we learned that Target's (TGT) - Get Report acquisition of Shipt has given it the online prowess to compete, and Walmart's (WMT) - Get Report new GoLocal delivery services can also give Amazon a run for its money," he said.

