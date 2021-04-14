Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: How to Trade the Coinbase IPO

Stocks are rising Wednesday as Coinbase is set to debut on the Nasdaq later today with a value of more than $100 billion as investors race to grab shares of the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange.

In the last episode of Mad Money, Cramer said it takes critical thinking to be a good investor and he shared the seven concerns that made him take money out of the market for his Action Alerts PLUS charitable trust.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are talking about the Coinbase debut, Nvidia's new server microprocessors and Danaher's impending stock surge.

Coinbase Debut

Coinbase, the cryptocurrency exchange that's expected to begin trading on Wednesday, received a buy rating and $600 price target at MoffettNathanson.

The San Francisco company, the largest U.S. digital currency exchange, is going public in a direct listing that could value it at $100 billion.

Cramer said Coinbase and Bitcoin resemble the chicken and egg situation, where who knows what's causing either to rally. "You will see other shares under pressure as people come up with the cash to be able to buy Coinbase."

Nvidia: Buy Or Sell?

Chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report announced Monday it was offering its first server microprocessors, a move that will further heat up its rivalry with Intel (INTC) - Get Report.

Deutsche Bank raised its price target on the stock to $575 from $560 on Tuesday.

Cramer said it's a very lucrative enterprise market for Nvidia. "Nvidia is offering an unbeatable chip for a data center that is much faster than anybody else has," said Cramer.

Danaher: Buy Or Sell

Danaher (DHR) - Get Report, a company with business units that include medical diagnostic equipment, dental appliances, product-identification gear and water-treatment equipment on Tuesday, lifted its estimate of first-quarter core revenue growth past the high end of its previous estimate.

For the quarter ended April 2, the Washington company estimated revenue grew 57%. Adjusted revenue including Cytiva moved up 29%.

Cramer said Danaher is going to go sky high so investors should own the stock ahead of its surge. "Their stock was barely up when they announced they're expecting 57% growth. Analysts covering the company will take their numbers up substantially," said Cramer.

