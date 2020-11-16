LIVE: Jim Cramer on Moderna, Market Surge, What to Watch This Week

Another Monday with some exciting vaccine news.

Moderna MRNA said that its vaccine candidate hit a 94.5% efficacy rate, topping the 90% threshold reported by Pfizer last week, and noted that it can last for up to six months when stored at standard freezer temperatures of -4 degrees Fahrenheit, compared to the -94 degree temperatures required for the Pfizer vaccine.

The drugmaker also said it expects to apply for Emergency Use Authorization with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration within the coming weeks, while the European Medicines Agency's human medicines committee launched a 'rolling review' of the vaccine Monday.

As markets surge on yet another positive development

“This is a pivotal moment in the development of our OVID-19 vaccine candidate. Since early January, we have chased this virus with the intent to protect as many people around the world as possible. All along, we have known that each day matters. This positive interim analysis from our Phase 3 study has given us the first clinical validation that our vaccine can prevent COVID-19 disease, including severe disease,” said CEO Stéphane Bancel. “This milestone is only possible because of the hard work and sacrifices of so many."

