TheStreet
JIM CRAMER
ACTION ALERTS PLUSSTREETLIGHTNINGCRAMER'S BLOGCRAMER'S MONTHLY CALLCRAMER'S ARTICLESMAD MONEY25 RULES FOR INVESTING10 COMMANDMENTS
Search

LIVE: Jim Cramer on Moderna, Market Surge, What to Watch This Week

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross discuss the Moderna vaccine news, and what's moving the markets Monday, Nov. 16.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Another Monday with some exciting vaccine news.

Moderna MRNA said that its vaccine candidate hit a 94.5% efficacy rate, topping the 90% threshold reported by Pfizer last week, and noted that it can last for up to six months when stored at standard freezer temperatures of -4 degrees Fahrenheit, compared to the -94 degree temperatures required for the Pfizer vaccine. 

The drugmaker also said it expects to apply for Emergency Use Authorization with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration within the coming weeks, while the European Medicines Agency's human medicines committee launched a 'rolling review' of the vaccine Monday.

As markets surge on yet another positive development, Jim Cramer is going live at 10:30 A.M. ET, Monday, Nov. 16 to break down everything investors need to watch: 

“This is a pivotal moment in the development of our OVID-19 vaccine candidate. Since early January, we have chased this virus with the intent to protect as many people around the world as possible. All along, we have known that each day matters. This positive interim analysis from our Phase 3 study has given us the first clinical validation that our vaccine can prevent COVID-19 disease, including severe disease,” said CEO Stéphane Bancel. “This milestone is only possible because of the hard work and sacrifices of so many."

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer:

Inovio Lead
INVESTING

Inovio Jumps on Progress of Coronavirus Vaccine Candidate

Beyond Meat Gets An Edge In China As Its Meatless Burgers Become First In Grocery Stores
INVESTING

Beyond Meat Will Unveil New Burgers in Early 2021

Casper Lead
INVESTING

Casper Sleep Shares Slump After Results Miss Estimates

Trade-Ideas: Texas Instruments (TXN) Is Today's Post-Market Leader Stock
MARKETS

Dow and S&P 500 Trade Higher on Moderna Vaccine News

A screen showing the listing of JD.com in Hong Kong outside the trading hall of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) on June 18, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
INVESTING

JD.com Tops Q3 Earnings Forecast, Falls Short On Revenues

PNC Financial Rises After Pittsburgh Banking Group Beats Estimates
INVESTING

PNC to Buy U.S. Banking Operations of Spain's BBVA for $11.6 Billion

Nvidia Lead
INVESTING

Nvidia Gets Analyst Upgrade Ahead of Third-Quarter Earnings

HD Supply IPO Priced Well
INVESTING

Home Depot Buys HD Supply Holdings in $8 Billion Takeover Deal