LIVE: Jim Cramer on Moderna and Jobless Claims

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross are going live to weigh in on Moderna and the better-than-expected jobless claims.
Author:
Publish date:

It's Thursday, Nov. 12. 

There's some positive news out of Moderna  (MRNA) - Get Report, which could see the company matching Pfizer's 90% efficacy.

Moderna said the recent surge in U.S. coronavirus infection rates, which rose at a record pace of 140,000 on Wednesday, has meant that the study will include 'substantially more than 53" positive cases, a figure that was targeted as the trigger point for the analysis of the late-stage data. Moderna is using so-called 'messenger RNA' techniques for its vaccine candidate and told investors in September that it had amassed more than 25,000 participants for its clinical-stage trial.

Jim Cramer will go live at 10:30 A.M. ET, Thursday, Nov. 12 to talk Moderna, Salesforce  (CRM) - Get Report, retail picks and more: 

And then there's jobless claims.

New applications for unemployment benefits dipped last week with continuing claims falling below 7 million for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began, even as Covid-19 infections continue to soar to record levels across the country.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that 709,000 Americans filed for first-time jobless benefits in the week ended Nov. 7, down from a revised 787,000 claims the week earlier. Economists polled by FactSet had been expecting claims of 735,000.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

