Markets Stay the Course: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Thursday 1/7/21)

Jim Cramer says the market's not a referendum on U.S. politics. Stocks are rising for good reasons, including the prospects of infrastructure spending and alternative fuel subsidies.

The stock market isn't a referendum on the state of our nation, Jim Cramer reminded his Mad Money viewers Thursday. Thursday's market rally had nothing to do with Wednesday's insurrection in Washington, he said. Instead, it had everything to do with there simply being more buyers than sellers.

Cramer identified 10 reasons why the buyers were able to overwhelm the sellers Thursday, taking the averages higher. First, he said stocks are still the only game in town. Bonds simply cannot compete with stocks. Second, machine trading runs on autopilot and when they see opportunities, they buy, regardless of the state of the world. Along those lines, Cramer added that many companies in the S&P 500 have big buyback programs, which are buying back shares every day no matter what.

Next, Cramer said the Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report effect is still taking the S&P higher, as index funds continue to accumulate shares. He also added that stimulus checks are coming and during the last round, many individuals bought stocks.

For many on Wall Street, yesterday's carnage marks the low point of this administration and many are looking forward to better times ahead. The are bullish on the prospects of infrastructure spending and alternative fuel subsidies.

Finally, Cramer noted that many company managements are prepared for chaos like this, which is why he said the long-term themes he laid out last week are still the best way to play the markets in times of uncertainty.

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and tariffs to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they're telling their investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

Don’t miss Cramer’s best, every day, with fast, actionable strategies: StreetLightning.

On Real Money, Cramer keys in on the companies and CEOs he knows best. Get more of his insights with a free trial subscription to Real Money.

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer's free Booyah! newsletter with all of his latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the stocks mentioned.