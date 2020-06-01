Markets Are Blind: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Monday 6/1/20)

Markets don't care about justice, and stocks pass no judgment, says Jim Cramer. But investors do. They should focus on stay-at-home stocks.

The stock market doesn't make judgment calls, investors do, Jim Cramer reminded his Mad Money viewers Monday. That's how the major averages were able to rally on a day with protests and riots in major cities across America. The market has no eyes and no ears, Cramer said, it's merely a place people go to make money.

There's a big difference between the political world and the investing world. President Trump's tough stance against China, for example, means a lot geopolitically, but outside of the stocks of Nike (NKE) - Get Report, Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Report and Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, isn't likely to affect your portfolio.

As for the violent protests and civil unrest, Cramer said the likely outcome is that we'll see a resurgence of COVID-19, which will cause businesses to stay closed longer. That means the stay-at-home stocks like Zoom Video (ZM) - Get Report, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report and DocuSign (DOCU) - Get Report will still be in demand. So, too, will cybersecurity stocks like Zscaler (ZS) - Get Report, which rose another 12% Monday, Okta (OKTA) - Get Report and Crowdstrike (CRWD) - Get Report.

Remember that the stock market has no conscience, Cramer concluded. It should always be looked at through the prism of making money.

Executive Decision: Chipotle Mexican Grill

In his first "Executive Decision" segment of the week, Cramer spoke with Brian Niccol, chairman and CEO of Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) - Get Report, the restaurant chain with shares up 35% over the past three months.

Niccol said Chipotle continues to invest in technology, innovation and its people and all of those efforts have paid off during this pandemic. Even as the company cautiously reopens some of their dining rooms, Niccol expected the bulk of their gains in digital ordering to remain.

As for their people, Niccol said everyone at Chipotle cares about cultivating a better world and no matter what they decide to do, they have a "get it done" attitude that is very powerful. New innovations like their "Chipotlanes" drive through service, which combines their great quality food with speed and convenience, is just one of the things that keeps them on the cutting edge.

When asked about the effects of the protests on their restaurants, Niccol said the damage to their restaurants hurts on many levels. He said all of their employees are safe, which is what matters. The damage, he said, will all be fixed.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in AMZN, SBUX, AAPL.