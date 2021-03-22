Market Recap With Jim Cramer: Stocks to Buy Now

TheStreet recaps the best stories with Jim Cramer from the past week including top electric vehicle stocks, cybersecurity stocks and stocks to buy now.

On Monday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will give a speech and then will testify Tuesday and Wednesday. Jim Cramer talked about how Wall Street never recognizes the negative power of a rate hike and thinks Fed Chair Powell's going to be right on the transient nature of what everyone's freaking out about.

Top 3 Electric Vehicle Plays

TheStreet shared the top breaking news stories in the electric vehicle sector from this past week. Cramer shared his top three plays for EV stocks and how he would trade them moving forward. Cramer said he likes QuantumScape, Fisker, and Lucid Motors.

Top Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch

TheStreet covered the latest news in the cybersecurity sector this past week. Cramer shared the three cybersecurity stocks he would buy now.

Cramer talked about why he likes CrowdStrike (CRWD) - Get Report, Palo Alto Networks (PANW) - Get Report and Okta (OKTA) - Get Report.

Concerns about Vaccines

TheStreet shared the latest news for the top companies producing COVID-19 vaccines including Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report, Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report, Sanofi (SNY) - Get Report and more.

Cramer talked about the lack of a vaccine incentive system to get to herd immunity sooner than later. He fears that in another two months we are going to have a lot more vaccines than arms to jab.

FedEx: Buy or Sell?

FedEx (FDX) - Get Report beat earnings this past week and shares jumped over 5% after reporting its fourth-quarter financials.

TheStreet looked at the charts and provided investors with a guide on how to trade FedEx after earnings.

Nike: Buy or Sell?

Nike (NKE) - Get Report shares were falling after missing revenue expectations and the mixed earnings report.

Nike received analysts' support despite missing sales expectations this past week.

One Year After the Market Crash

TheStreet recapped the 25 stocks investors should have bought after the Dow almost dropped 3,000 points on Mar. 16, 2020.

Cramer reflected on the crash a year ago and the lessons he learned after stay-at-home stocks surged over the past year.

