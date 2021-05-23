TheStreet recaps the 10 best stories with Jim Cramer from the past week including Ford's new F-150 Lightning, cryptocurrency regulation, the meme stock hype, and more.

Jim Cramer shares his stock market advice every morning with Katherine Ross. Readers can also read Cramer's market coverage with the Morning Bell, Stock Market Today, and the Mad Money Recap.

Here are the top 10 Jim Cramer videos this past week:

What Jim Cramer Likes About Ford's F-150 Lightning

Ford's (F) - Get Report latest all-electric truck, the F-150 Lightning, is at the forefront of the company’s $22 billion global electric vehicle plan. Jim Cramer weighs in on the truck versus the Tesla Cybertruck.

"I think that plenty of people will want to get one because they’re environmentally friendly, they have a lot of space for cargo, and they have a 200-300 mile range. That may not be enough for small to medium-sized businesses, but I think the F-150 Lightning will have a whole new set of buyers -- buyers who always thought they would want a pickup, but could never pull the trigger. I think they will pull the trigger now because it’s EV,” Cramer said.

Jim Cramer's COVID-19 Vaccine Hypothesis

In his Real Money column Friday, Cramer wrote, “We have been caught with our pants down, largely because we had no faith in the smartest people in the country” and blamed disbelief in science as a reason for supply shortages.

“I find personal experience and looking at something yourself is underrated, and reading something from the commerce department is overrated. When the scientists who created the vaccines say something, take their word for it. This is an issue of science, and those people are brilliant. It’s time we start thinking about what the next world looks like,” Cramer said.

General Electric: Buy or Sell?

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on General Electric (GE) - Get Report and in fact, he likes the stock enough to buy it.

“GE is starting to get some traction in aerospace — they’re getting some orders. Healthcare has been very strong, but orders for aircraft parts are very significant for them. I think you buy GE right here,” Cramer said.

Why Jim Cramer is Closely Watching Ralph Lauren Stock

Ralph Lauren (RL) - Get Report is a stock that Jim Cramer is closely watching. But, he does warn investors that the stock has run, kind of like Kohl's (KSS) - Get Report.

Cramer says to invest in your wardrobe and portfolio with Ralph Lauren. “The stock is run, but that’s when you buy it. I’d buy some now,” Cramer added.

Cryptocurrency Regulation: What Jim Cramer Wants to See

Jim Cramer says cryptocurrency needs regulation and tweeted: "Time for the SEC to consider crypto and asset worth regulating.. that's what yesterday was about: the need for regulation. One hundred to one leverage is not healthy for the system. New systemic risk identified."

Cramer wants regulation because he wants to make sure that people can’t lose so much so quickly. “The very easy thing to do is to not allow margin buying for bitcoin. If you think it’s cash, then you should buy it for cash and not borrow to buy it,” he said.

Jim Cramer Says the Meme Stock Hype Is 'Waning'

Jim Cramer said he wouldn't be worried about the continued meltdown in the meme stocks, and investors should just stay diversified in companies with great earnings. "The stock market is currently made up of two camps. In the first camp are the speculators, those making big bets on meme stocks like GameStop (GME) - Get Report and cryptocurrencies," TheStreet's Scott Rutt wrote in his Mad Money recap.

“I think that the track that is meme crypto is in its waning phase, which could last for a long time. But, the stocks that are waxing are fundamentally strong. I like the idea that we are in a market where good news translates into higher stock prices,” Cramer said.

Jim Cramer Likes Uber But Would Rather Own DoorDash Stock

"The baton has been passed from the stay-at-home stocks to the travel and leisure names, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Tuesday.

Cramer is eyeing travel and leisure stocks and likes Uber (UBER) - Get Report, but would rather own Doordash (DASH) - Get Report. He is also eyeing Airbnb (ABNB) - Get Report, Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH,) - Get Report and Wynn Las Vegas (WYNN) - Get Report.

Jim Cramer: 'Find a Reason' to Buy Tesla Stock

With Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report being impacted by the crypto selloff, what does Jim Cramer think of the stock?

Tesla is a stock that I have said to buy a couple of days before Memorial Day if you can. I think you have to start finding a reason to buy it — it’s down a great deal and I think he [Elon Musk] is doing a good job,” Cramer said.

Jim Cramer: You Can Own Walmart and Target Stock

Target (TGT) - Get Report reported adjusted earnings for the three months ending in April were pegged at $3.69 per share, more than five times last year's total and massively ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $2.21 per share. Group revenues, Target said, rose 23.4% to $24.2 billion, again topping analysts' estimates of a $21.76 billion tally.

Cramer says that if an investor likes both Target and Walmart (WMT) - Get Report stocks, there is room for both in a portfolio. “Target is an example of a company that really got it right,” he added.

Cisco: Buy or Sell?

Cisco reported non-GAAP earnings of 83 cents a share on revenue of $12.8 billion in the latest completed period. Cisco had been expected to make 82 cents a share, on sales of $12.6 billion, based on a FactSet survey of 27 analysts. In the same period a year ago the company posted earnings of 79 cents a share on sales of $12 billion.

“The stock should have been up, not down. Cisco is an order play and the orders are spectacular — the best I’ve seen in ages. There was a short-term concern where they had to take a hit on earnings because of the supply chain, but the market is coming to its senses,” Cramer said.

