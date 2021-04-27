Market Recap With Jim Cramer: Sell Peloton, Buy Southwest

TheStreet recaps the best stories with Jim Cramer from the past week including whether to buy or sell FAANG stocks, Chipotle shares, focusing on sustainability and more.

Capital gains taxes were all the talk on Wall Street this past week, but Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers they need to stay focused on the fundamentals and stop fearing the tax man. He reminded viewers of four of his key rules of individual investing.

Cramer's first rule was simply "don't fear the tax man." His second rule was "don't worry about where a stock has been, only where it's going." Third, Cramer said to be ready with a shopping list of stocks to buy if there's a tax-fearing selloff. Finally, Cramer said investors need to keep an eye out for stocks with high dividend yields.

Semiconductor Shortage: Where Cramer Sees a Solution

Ford (F) - Get Report will extend downtime at several North American factories amid the worldwide semiconductor shortage that has hampered auto production and threatened global supply chains.

"If you listen to Lam Research (LRCX) - Get Report, you'll hear that they're building plans and doing their best but there's an undercurrent of two things: one is the Chinese have taken so many chips, and the second thing is that these companies don't want to get caught making a huge capacity when things cool," said Cramer. "I think Lam is thinking that digitization is just going to continue, so they have put up a lot of plans."

In this game of chicken, Cramer thinks Lam's secular growth approach to the shortage is the way to do it.

FAANG Stocks: Buy or Sell?

"FAANG isn't dead" is the message Cramer has for investors. He, instead, presents the perspective of "what an opportunity there is with FAANG."

Cramer says that these companies reinvent themselves. "Google (GOOGL) - Get Report is up 30%, Facebook (FB) - Get Report is up 10%, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report is up 3%, and the needle is moving on Apple (AAPL) - Get Report," Cramer notes.

Rather than say it's dead, Cramer says to take a look at it and maybe buy one. "I see extreme growth in FAANG."

Cramer Believes Companies Need to Focus on Sustainability

In Cramer's eyes, it's very important for companies to focus on sustainability and reducing their carbon footprint.

However, companies can't do it on their own, so where does the government come in?

"Without the government's help, it can't be done," says Cramer. "Frankly, companies are all competitive, all want to keep costs down, and they want to reward shareholders. But, if the government was involved then there would be an opportunity to talk about what they can do to reduce carbon."

What Airline CEOs Are Telling Cramer About Return of Travel

“While the pandemic is not over, we believe the worst is behind us, in terms of the severity of the negative impact on travel demand,” Southwest (LUV) - Get Report CEO Gary Kelly said in a statement. "We are experiencing steady weekly improvements in domestic leisure bookings, which began in mid-February 2021."

Cramer thinks Southwest is a great growth story and would buy its stock. "Gary Kelly said that Southwest's last month was very good, we will get a very strong vacation market that's pent up, American Airlines (AAL) - Get Report talked about the return of the business traveler, and United isn't doing well but we can have a roaring twenties environment," Cramer says.

Chipotle: Buy or Sell?

Chipotle's (CMG) - Get Report revenue in the quarter rose 23% to $1.74 billion and was in line with estimates, same-store sales rose 17.2%, and digital sales, attributed to order-ahead transactions, jumped 134% to $869.8 million. Chipotle said it expects second-quarter same-store sales to be in the "high-twenties" percent to 30% range.

At $1,500, Cramer has some advice for investors. "Chipotle is a stock that people get wrong," he says. "I say that Chipotle is all systems go. Yes, the stock is down. But, I think Chipotle has a place in the market because of its approach to fresh and natural ingredients."

Peloton: Buy or Sell?

Peloton's (PTON) - Get Report stock was under pressure this past week following the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) report of multiple incidents of small children and a pet being injured beneath Peloton's Tread+ machines. The company said it's "continuing to investigate all known incidents of injury or death related to the Peloton Tread+."

Cramer thinks that the video posted on social media won't necessarily knock Peloton off the market, but it will affect consumers' decision to purchase the Peloton Tread+. "You need to sell it. This is very bad for sales," Cramer says.

