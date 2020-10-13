Market Patterns: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Tuesday  10/13/20)

There is a lot of silly buying and money being lost by crowd followers, says Jim Cramer. Think for yourself and see the opportunities ahead of time.

Sometimes, stock picking is all about seeing the patterns, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Tuesday, even if those patterns are completely obvious and don't make a whole lot of sense.

Case in point, Tuesday's weakness in shares of Apple (AAPL) - Get Report. Apple's new iPhone 12 was panned by technology pundits as only "incremental," but Cramer reminded viewers that the pundits say that every year. The reality is that Apple's latest iPhone has 5G and lots of other new features that consumers will love. Cramer reiterated that shares of Apple are always a buy on weakness.

Another pattern that's easy to spot, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report. Amazon's Prime Day was announced weeks ago, but investors only recently started sending shares higher. Cramer said you should never pay up for an event that everyone already knows about, but that's exactly what novice investors have been doing.

The third pattern in the market, the financial tech trade. Anytime Citigroup (C) - Get Report or JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Get Report report news, good or bad, investors sell the banks and instead, snap up shares of fin techs like PayPal (PYPL) - Get Report and Square (SQ) - Get Report.

Lastly, Cramer said investors can count on the COVID pattern. Anytime there's bad news on the COVID front, like today's clinical trial pause at Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report and Eli Lilly (LLY) - Get Report sent up shares of stay-at-home stocks like Peloton (PTON) - Get Report, DocuSign (DOCU) - Get Report and Roku (ROKU) - Get Report.

You'd think these patterns would be obvious and therefore wouldn't work, Cramer concluded, but you'd be wrong. They still run like clockwork.

Off the Charts

In the "Off The Charts" segment, Cramer checked in with colleague Tom DeMark over where the market rally might be headed going into election season.

DeMark looked at a daily chart of the Dow Jones Industrial Average and using his proprietary timing models, predicted a September peak in the Dow between 29,400 and 29,500. While the Dow did indeed make a peak in DeMark's September time, the average missed his price target. After recalculating, DeMark now predicts we are nearing the end of this market rally, which again is testing his original price target.

DeMark felt there may be two to three days left in this rally before the market ticks lower.

Cramer agreed with DeMark's thesis, saying that stocks have run up going into earnings season and will likely make a top soon. Interestingly, DeMark also felt that after a quick selloff, the markets would bottom right before the election, a sentiment that Cramer also completely agreed with.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in AAPL, AMZN, JPM, JNJ.