Market Crescendo: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Tuesday 3/23/21)

We've come a long way since the 2020 market bottom, Jim Cramer says. It's good to know how to spot the next inevitable selloff.

A year ago Tuesday, the market experienced what Jim Cramer called a crescendo bottom, and that was followed by a remarkable year-long recovery. Cramer told his Mad Money viewers there are many things about the stock market this year that look very much the same.

What's a crescendo bottom? That's the day when all of the bulls give up and everyone starts selling. In 2009, the day came when the sellers outnumbered the buyers by a ratio of nine to one. Cramer said he gauges crescendos by the number of "accidental" high-yielding dividend stocks. Any stock whose share price falls enough to cause their yield to surge past 4% qualifies, he said.

The most important thing is to be able to recognize the crescendo -- but that's not easy.

A year ago, the major market averages looked horrible as the first stimulus bill seemingly had stalled in Washington, D.C. But underneath the averages, the "great reshuffling" was occurring, with investors snapping up the stay-at-home stocks like Zoom Video (ZM) - Get Report. "If you panicked a year ago, you blew it," Cramer said.

The same thing is occurring today, Cramer added, with a subtle changing of the guard occurring, as investors sell growth stocks and technology in favor of the cyclicals and financials that thrive with rising interest rates.

