Make Room for IPOs: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Wednesday 12/9/20)

Too much exuberance?, Jim Cramer asks. What will Airbnb IPO do to this market?

Despite how it looks, this week's wave of IPOs won't collapse the market, Jim Cramer assured his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. After this new supply of shares has been absorbed, the market will be even stronger, fueled by optimism of younger investors.

It's no coincidence that the market rolled over just as DoorDash (DASH) - Get Report debuted at $182 a share, almost double their expected price of $100 a share. Cramer explained that fund managers must always sell some of their other holdings in order to make room for new IPOs and today was no different.

The market's weakness was made worse by younger investors using market orders to get a piece of DoorDash. Cramer explained that market orders will buy shares at any price, which is why he always urges investors to use limit orders instead. Limit orders cap the price at a set level, ensuring you won't pay too much.

By the close, DoorDash was up 5%, trading at 13 times sales. Cramer reiterated that while he encourages speculation, he wouldn't pay more that $100 a share for DoorDash.

Be prepared for more weakness Thursday, Cramer said, as the market will be digesting the Airbnb IPO, which will be even bigger than DoorDash.

