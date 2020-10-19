Magnificent Seven: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Monday 10/19/20)

For many stocks, earnings are essential. But Jim Cramer has a 'Magnificent Seven' list of growth stocks for which it seems like every day is a buying opportunity.

For most stocks, earnings matter. Good earnings make share prices go up, and bad earnings make prices fall. But for a select group of high-profile growth stocks, earnings don't seem to matter at all. Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Monday that he's dubbed these stocks the "magnificent seven."

The magnificent seven have become household names during the pandemic, Cramer said, and as long as we're waiting on a vaccine, these stocks will continue to rise.

First on the list were Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report and Roku (ROKU) - Get Report, the two go-to names for streaming entertainment. With movie theaters still in limbo, investors continue to buy these stocks regardless of their earnings. Next up were a pair of fintech favorites, PayPal (PYPL) - Get Report and Square (SQ) - Get Report. Cramer said these companies are democratizing money and are synonymous with the small business economy.

Then there's Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report, a perennial cult favorite. Cramer said shareholders of Tesla are convinced the company will grow into its sky-high valuation and quarterly earnings will not dissuade them. The same applies to Peloton (PTON) - Get Report, the exercise equipment maker that's taking the fitness world by storm now that gym memberships have become hazardous to your health.

Finally, there's the leader of the magnificent seven, Zoom Video (ZM) - Get Report. Cramer said it's a Zoom economy and we're just living in it. No matter what the company reports, only its staggering growth rate seems to matter.

In the "Off The Charts" segment, Cramer checked in with colleague Larry Williams to learn about his latest trading insights about the market as we approach the election.

Looking at historical data, Williams noted that over the past 22 years, buying in mid-October and selling into the first profitable opening has been a winning trade. He also noted that buying the S&P 500 futures between Oct. 19 and 22, selling eight days later has been a wining trade 20 of the past 22 years.

Williams also looked into what the charts predict about the election. He said in years where the incumbent lose, the markets typically peak in July and drift lower going into November. That's not what the charts are predicting this year. However, the pandemic has thrown a significant wrench in our typical patterns.

