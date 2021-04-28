'Mad Money' Lightning Round: Activision Blizzard, DraftKings

Jim Cramer’s bullish on Activision Blizzard and DraftKings, but can't recommend XL Fleet.

Here's what Jim Cramer had to say about some of the stocks that callers offered up during the "Mad Money Lightning Round" Tuesday evening:

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) - Get Report: "That's a good company and I'm a buyer."

DraftKings (DKNG) - Get Report: "I think this is a strong franchise. NBA gambling should be strong this year."

Coty (COTY) - Get Report: "I think they're making a comeback, but I suggest you buy Estee Lauder (EL) - Get Report."

Futu Holdings (FUTU) : "No, that's a Chinese company. I like Baidu.com (BIDU) - Get Report, JD.com (JD) - Get Report and Alibaba (BABA) - Get Report, that's it."

Advance Auto Parts (AAP) - Get Report: "I think that's a great stock. I'm behind it."

Rocket Companies (RKT) - Get Report: "I think these guys are very good at what they do. I'd buy a little more."

Enphase Energy (ENPH) - Get Report: "This is a high-multiple stock. I'd start half of a position here."

XL Fleet (XL) - Get Report: "I can't recommend it right now."

