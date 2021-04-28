TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

'Mad Money' Lightning Round: Activision Blizzard, DraftKings

Jim Cramer’s bullish on Activision Blizzard and DraftKings, but can't recommend XL Fleet.
Author:
Publish date:

Here's what Jim Cramer had to say about some of the stocks that callers offered up during the "Mad Money Lightning Round" Tuesday evening:

Activision Blizzard  (ATVI) - Get Report: "That's a good company and I'm a buyer."

DraftKings  (DKNG) - Get Report: "I think this is a strong franchise. NBA gambling should be strong this year."

Coty  (COTY) - Get Report: "I think they're making a comeback, but I suggest you buy Estee Lauder  (EL) - Get Report."

Futu Holdings  (FUTU) : "No, that's a Chinese company. I like Baidu.com  (BIDU) - Get Report, JD.com  (JD) - Get Report and Alibaba  (BABA) - Get Report, that's it."

Advance Auto Parts  (AAP) - Get Report: "I think that's a great stock. I'm behind it."

Rocket Companies  (RKT) - Get Report: "I think these guys are very good at what they do. I'd buy a little more."

Enphase Energy  (ENPH) - Get Report: "This is a high-multiple stock. I'd start half of a position here."

XL Fleet  (XL) - Get Report: "I can't recommend it right now."

Read the full report from Tuesday's show, Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Apple, AT&T, Chevron. Cramer interviewed Michael Neidorff, chairman, president and CEO of Centene Corp.  (CNC) - Get Report.

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and politics to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they're telling their investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

On Real Money, Cramer keys in on the companies and CEOs he knows best. Get more of his insights with a free trial subscription to Real Money.

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer's free Booyah! newsletter with all of his latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the stocks mentioned.

Boeing Lead
INVESTING

Boeing Posts Quarterly Loss, Says Pandemic Challenge Continues

Apple Lead
MARKETS

AMD, Apple, Google, Boeing and Facebook - 5 Things You Must Know

FANG Stocks Showing Positive Momentum, With Alphabet Nearing its High
INVESTING

Alphabet Jumps as Analysts Lift Price Targets After Blowout Quarter

Microsoft Lead
INVESTING

Microsoft Falls as Quarterly Results Get Mixed Analyst Reviews

Advanced Micro Devices Is Very Problematic, Jim Cramer Says
INVESTING

AMD Shares Surge on Revenue Outlook Boost as Chip Supply Chains Improve

How Joe Biden's Victory Could Entice Wall Street To Increase Investments In Chinese Markets
INVESTING

Dow Futures Slip Ahead of Fed Decision; Apple, Boeing Earnings in Focus

Volume Is the Weapon of the Bulls, Reminds Wall St. Legend
JIM CRAMER

Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Apple, AT&T, Chevron

Tesla Bitcoin Lead
JIM CRAMER

Tesla Daily With Jim Cramer: Bitcoin Bet Pays Off For Tesla