7 Deadly Stock Sins: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Thursday 8/13/20)

Jim Cramer describes the worst ways to buy stocks and his seven rules for better investing. Oh, and tune out the tweets.

There is a big difference between blind speculation and informed speculation, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Thursday. That's why it's time to run down the seven deadly stock sins Cramer said he sees on Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report every day.

The first deadly sin is cheerleading. Cramer said investors think they're helping their favorite stocks by promoting them, but in reality, the exuberance is only alerting the short sellers to an opportunity.

The second deadly sin is not knowing what a company does. Cramer said every investor should have at least three reasons why they like a stock so they'll know when to sell as those reasons disappear.

Deadly sin No. 3 on Twitter: buying electric vehicle stocks that aren't Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report. Cramer said stop looking for the next Tesla, just own Tesla, the only EV maker that's actually selling cars.

Sins No. 4 and 5 are buying low-dollar stocks and buying penny stocks. No stock falls below $10 a share because things are going well, Cramer said, and penny stocks are the riskiest investments around.

Sin No. 6 is not taking a profit. Cramer reminded viewers that you don't have a gain until you sell. Ring the register on your original investment and play with the house's money, or close out your position and enjoy your win.

Finally, the last deadly sin Cramer sees on Twitter is heckling him to promote a stock. "I won't recommend a stock just because you ask me to," Cramer said. Being a smart investor means doing your homework, making your own opinions and not committing sin No. 2.

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Dan Schulman, president CEO of PayPal (PYPL) - Get Report, the online payments powerhouse that just posted earnings that included 50% revenue growth and helped propelled shares up 78% for the year.

Schulman said the pandemic has created a surge toward digital-first payments, which is making PayPal's tools more relevant than ever before. He said his company has redefined itself from just a "buy now" button into a leading platform of tools for our new digital economy. If you shop online and consume digital services, you need PayPal, he explained.

But PayPal is about a lot more than just online payments, Schulman added. In a recent survey, nearly 45% of consumers said they no longer want to deal with cash, have to touch a keypad or sign their name to make a purchase. These consumers want contactless, mobile payments.

PayPal is also at the forefront in the fight for racial justice, Schulman said. It's not enough to just be about maximizing profits, he said. PayPal thinks about the communities it serves and cares for the welfare of its employees and those communities. He said companies need to do more than just condemn racism, they must help make the systemic changes needed to fix the problem.

