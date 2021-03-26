'Mad Money' Lightning Round: Yelp, Abbott Laboratories

Jim Cramer is bullish on Abbott Laboratories and Yelp, but says only younger investors should consider Virgin Galactic.

Here's what Cramer had to say about some of the stocks that callers offered up during the Mad Money Lightning Round Thursday evening:

Abbott Laboratories ABT: "This is a great stock. Elective surgeries are coming back and this is a good move."

Yelp (YELP) - Get Report: "When people start going out again, they'll need Yelp."

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) - Get Report: "If you're a younger investor and can wait a long time, then maybe, but this is not right for older investors."

Fast Acquisition FST: "This is a great SPAC operator that I want to invest with. This is a buy."

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in ABBT.