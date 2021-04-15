'Mad Money' Lightning Round: Xilinx, Keysight Technologies

Jim Cramer’s bullish on Xilinx and Keysight Technologies, but says Amarin is only for speculation.

Here's what Jim Cramer had to say about some of the stocks that callers offered up during the "Mad Money Lightning Round" Wednesday evening:

Keysight Technologies (KEYS) - Get Report: "I really like this one. It should be higher."

Amarin (AMRN) - Get Report: "This is speculative and should only be bought as a spec."

Paysafe PSFE: "I believe in this company. With shares down 10%, I'm a buyer."

Xilinx (XLNX) - Get Report: "I can't wait for the acquisition to close. I like it."

Humanigen (HGEN) : "You want Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) - Get Report."

TransMedics Group (TMDX) - Get Report: "This is a very hard problem to solve and I don't think it's going to be a profitable business anytime soon."

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the stocks mentioned.