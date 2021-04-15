TheStreet
JIM CRAMER
ACTION ALERTS PLUSCRAMER'S BLOGCRAMER'S MONTHLY CALLCRAMER'S ARTICLESMAD MONEY25 RULES FOR INVESTING10 COMMANDMENTS
Search

'Mad Money' Lightning Round: Xilinx, Keysight Technologies

Jim Cramer’s bullish on Xilinx and Keysight Technologies, but says Amarin is only for speculation.
Author:
Publish date:

Here's what Jim Cramer had to say about some of the stocks that callers offered up during the "Mad Money Lightning Round" Wednesday evening:

Keysight Technologies  (KEYS) - Get Report: "I really like this one. It should be higher."

Amarin  (AMRN) - Get Report: "This is speculative and should only be bought as a spec."

Paysafe PSFE: "I believe in this company. With shares down 10%, I'm a buyer."

Xilinx  (XLNX) - Get Report: "I can't wait for the acquisition to close. I like it."

Humanigen  (HGEN) : "You want Regeneron Pharmaceuticals  (REGN) - Get Report."

TransMedics Group  (TMDX) - Get Report: "This is a very hard problem to solve and I don't think it's going to be a profitable business anytime soon."

Read the full Mad Money Recap from Monday's show, Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Coinbase, Gamestop. Cramer interviewed

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and politics to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they're telling their investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

On Real Money, Cramer keys in on the companies and CEOs he knows best. Get more of his insights with a free trial subscription to Real Money.

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer's free Booyah! newsletter with all of his latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the stocks mentioned.

Cathie Wood Lead
INVESTING

Ark Innovation's Cathie Wood Trims Tesla Stake, Adds Coinbase on Debut

Patheon Stock Spikes After Being Purchased by Thermo Fisher for $7.2 Billion
INVESTING

Thermo Fisher Scientific Agrees to Buy PPD for $17.4 Billion

Global Stocks, US Futures Weaken as Investors Eye Treasury Meeting on Markets
MARKETS

Coinbase, Bank of America, Dell, AppLovin - 5 Things You Must Know

BlackRock
INVESTING

BlackRock Hits Record $9 Trillion in Assets Amid Strong Earnings

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Dow Futures Higher on Bank Earnings Boost; Jobs, Retail Sales In Focus

Jim Cramer Reacts to Pepsi, Procter & Gamble, Boeing and United Technologies' Earnings
INVESTING

PepsiCo Beats Quarterly Earnings Forecast as Frito-Lay Profits Impress

Jim Cramer on How to Play UnitedHealth and the Obamacare Repeal
INVESTING

UnitedHealth Group Tops Earnings Forecast, Boosts 2021 Guidance

Bank of America Sign Lead
INVESTING

Bank of America Tops Earnings Forecasts, Plans $25 Billion Buyback