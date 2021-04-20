'Mad Money' Lightning Round: Williams-Sonoma, Penn National

Jim Cramer’s bullish on Penn National and Williams-Sonoma, but says MicroVision is a battleground stock to avoid.

Here's what Jim Cramer had to say about some of the stocks that callers offered up during the "Mad Money Lightning Round" Monday evening:

Penn National Gaming (PENN) - Get Report: "I think they're doing very well. I'm sticking by the stock."

Williams-Sonoma (WSM) - Get Report: "I want you to hold onto it. I think RH (RH) - Get Report is also going to have another great quarter."

PennyMac Financial (PFSI) - Get Report: "I think you're fine with that one, but It's no JPMorgan Chase or Bank of America (BAC) - Get Report."

eXp World (EXPI) - Get Report: "I think you're OK down here but that valuation is still really high."

MicroVision (MVIS) - Get Report: "This is a battleground stock and you need to avoid battlegrounds."

UWM Holdings (UWMC) - Get Report: "I would not sell that stock. It's just too low."

Read the full story from Monday's show, Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Tesla, Honeywell, Peloton. In a special interview, Cramer took the pulse of retail with Matt Boss, managing director of Department Stores & Specialty Softlines for JPMorgan Chase.

