'Mad Money' Lightning Round: Williams-Sonoma, Penn National

Jim Cramer’s bullish on Penn National and Williams-Sonoma, but says MicroVision is a battleground stock to avoid.
Here's what Jim Cramer had to say about some of the stocks that callers offered up during the "Mad Money Lightning Round" Monday evening:

Penn National Gaming  (PENN) - Get Report: "I think they're doing very well. I'm sticking by the stock."

Williams-Sonoma  (WSM) - Get Report: "I want you to hold onto it. I think RH  (RH) - Get Report is also going to have another great quarter."

PennyMac Financial  (PFSI) - Get Report: "I think you're fine with that one, but It's no JPMorgan Chase or Bank of America  (BAC) - Get Report."

eXp World  (EXPI) - Get Report: "I think you're OK down here but that valuation is still really high."

MicroVision  (MVIS) - Get Report: "This is a battleground stock and you need to avoid battlegrounds."

UWM Holdings  (UWMC) - Get Report: "I would not sell that stock. It's just too low."

Read the full story from Monday's show, Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Tesla, Honeywell, Peloton. In a special interview, Cramer took the pulse of retail with Matt Boss, managing director of Department Stores & Specialty Softlines for JPMorgan Chase.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the stocks mentioned.

