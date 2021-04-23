'Mad Money' Lightning Round: UnitedHealth or Oscar Health?

Jim Cramer gave buy and sell recommendations during his Lightning Round segment on Mad Money. Cramer is bullish on UnitedHealth Group and Align Technologies.

Here's what Jim Cramer had to say about some of the stocks that callers offered up during the "Mad Money Lightning Round" Thursday evening:

Oscar Health (OSCR) - Get Report: "I don't need this one when I have UnitedHealth Group (UNH) - Get Report hitting it out of the park."

Align Technology (ALGN) - Get Report: "This is the ultimate selfie stock. Everyone wants to look good and Align helps you do it."

Inseego (INSG) - Get Report: "This stock keeps going lower. Down here I don't want you to sell it, but it's too early to buy."

Luminar Technologies (LAZR) - Get Report: "I'm a little gun-shy on self-driving cars. I'll call that a long-term stock."

Tattooed Chef TTCF: "I think this has a good brand name and I'm for it."

Read the full story from Thursday's show, Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Mattel, Intel, Nestle. Cramer interviewed Ynon Kreiz, chairman and CEO of toymaker Mattel (MAT) - Get Report; Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel (INTC) - Get Report; and Mark Schneider, CEO of Nestle S.A.

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and politics to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they're telling their investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

On Real Money, Cramer keys in on the companies and CEOs he knows best. Get more of his insights with a free trial subscription to Real Money.

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer's free Booyah! newsletter with all of his latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the stocks mentioned.