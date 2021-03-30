'Mad Money' Lightning Round: SunPower, Teladoc, More

Jim Cramer’s bullish on SunPower and Teladoc, concerned about DocuSign in this 'ugly market.'

Here's what Jim Cramer had to say about some of the stocks that callers offered up during the "Mad Money Lightning Round" Monday evening:

SunPower (SPWR) - Get Report: "I would just hold onto SunPower. "

Teladoc (TDOC) - Get Report: "This is seen as a stay-at-home stock. Buy more on weakness."



DocuSign (DOCU) - Get Report: "This is a work-from-home stock that's down big from its highs. This is an ugly market."

Oscar Health (OSCR) - Get Report: "This is a deal that shouldn't have come public."

Read the full Mad Money Recap from Monday's show, Fickle Market: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap. Cramer interviewed Dan Mondor, chairman and CEO of Inseego (INSG) - Get Report; and Bill Foley, founder and chairman of Foley Trasimene Acquisition, the SPAC behind the coming PaySafe deal.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday closed at a record in mixed trading as investors weighed the uncertain fallout of the forced liquidation of positions held by U.S.-based hedge fund Archegos Capital.

The Dow finished up 98 points, or 0.3%, to 33,171, the S&P 500 slipped 0.09% and the Nasdaq was down 0.6%.

Credit Suisse (CS) - Get Report and Nomura Holdings (NMR) - Get Report warned they face potentially significant losses from their exposure to the massive unwinding of leveraged equity bets by Archegos Capital.

Nomura estimated its claim was about $2 billion. Nomura shares saw their biggest one-day drop in years.

