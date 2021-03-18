'Mad Money' Lightning Round: SunOpta, ViacomCBS

Here's what Jim Cramer had to say about some of the stocks that callers offered up during the Mad Money Lightning Round Wednesday evening:

ViacomCBS (VIACA) - Get Report: "I lost my discipline with this one. It's had a big run."



MakeMyTrip (MMYT) - Get Report: "This is a cool travel company. "



Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO) - Get Report: "This is a crowded field and I'm concerned there is too much competition."



SunOpta (STKL) - Get Report: "I think this one is a winner. This is a good stock."



Star Peak Energy STPK: "This is a great infrastructure play. I like it."

Read the full Mad Money Recap from Wednesday's show, Fuel for the Rally: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap. Cramer interviewed Oisin Hanrahan, CEO of Angi, formerly ANGI Homeservices, (ANGI) - Get Report; and Patti Cook, CEO of Finance of America.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 on Wednesday closed at records after the Federal Reserve projected interest rates would remain near zero through at least through 2023 and upgraded its outlook for economic growth.

“Following a moderation in the pace of the recovery, indicators of economic activity and employment have turned up recently, although the sectors most adversely affected by the pandemic remain weak,” the Fed said in a policy statement Wednesday. “Inflation continues to run below 2%.”

The Dow finished up 189 points, or 0.58%, to 33,015, the first time it closed over 33,000. The S&P 500 gained 0.29% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.4%.

