'Mad Money' Lightning Round: Snap, Boston Scientific

Here's what Cramer had to say about some of the stocks that callers offered up during the "Mad Money Lightning Round" Wednesday evening:

Snap (SNAP) - Get Report: "I think they're gonna have a great quarter with fantastic growth."

Boston Scientific (BSX) - Get Report: "This is great, Intuitive Surgical ISRG is great and so is Edwards Lifesciences (EW) - Get Report and Medtronic (MDT) - Get Report."

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) - Get Report: "The Chinese are spending on iron ore and this is a winner in my book."

Regal-Beloit (RBC) - Get Report: "This company is fantastic and I don't talk about it enough."

Read the full story from Wednesday's show, Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Netflix, Apple. Cramer interviewed Zig Serafin, CEO, and Ryan Smith, founder and executive chairman, of Qualtrics International (XM) - Get Report; Matt Murphy, president and CEO of Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) - Get Report; and Michael McGarry, chairman and CEO of PPG Industries (PPG) - Get Report.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in MRVL.