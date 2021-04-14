'Mad Money' Lightning Round: Regeneron, Bumble, Plug Power

Jim Cramer’s bullish on Regeneron and Bumble, but says we need to get to the bottom of Plug Power's accounting issues.

Here's what Jim Cramer had to say about some of the stocks that callers offered up during the "Mad Money Lightning Round" Tuesday evening:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) - Get Report: "It's time to start pushing their COVID therapy."

Bumble (BMBL) - Get Report: "I'm a believer. The stock is down. That's a good one."

Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) - Get Report: "I like CME very much. I also like Coinbase."

Plug Power (PLUG) - Get Report: "Plug Power had accounting issues and we need to get to the bottom of them."

Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) - Get Report: "This is decent speculative stock. They're trying to solve a very difficult disease. "

Weyerhaeuser (WY) - Get Report: "It's finally moving. Lumber is red hot right now. "

Aphria (APHA) - Get Report: "That was not a great quarter. I'd be a seller. "

Read the full story from Tuesday's show, Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Johnson & Johnson, Applied Materials. Read what Cramer had to say about Wednesday's highly anticipated direct listing of Coinbase, which will trade under the symbol COIN. Coinbase is a great company with terrific management, he says, but it's coming to market at the worst possible time.

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and politics to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they're telling their investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

On Real Money, Cramer keys in on the companies and CEOs he knows best. Get more of his insights with a free trial subscription to Real Money.

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer's free Booyah! newsletter with all of his latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the stocks mentioned.