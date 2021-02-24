'Mad Money' Lightning Round: QuantumScape, Canopy Growth

Jim Cramer's bullish on QuantumScape and Canopy Growth, but he says Dish Network is too risky.

Here's what Cramer had to say about some of the stocks that callers offered up during the Mad Money Lightning Round Tuesday evening:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) - Get Report: "I don't know why this one is as low as it is."

QuantumScape (QS) - Get Report: "They've got the better battery. I don't want you to bail on this one."

Canopy Growth (CGC) - Get Report: "Canopy is still heading higher. I want to buy Canopy."

eXp World (EXPI) - Get Report: "This is a real deal company and they're doing fantastic things."

FuelCell Energy (FCEL) - Get Report: "I'd take some profits and let the rest ride."

Dish Network (DISH) - Get Report: "No, no. Too risky for me."

Luminar Technologies (LAZR) - Get Report: "This whole group is cooling off."

On Wall Street Tuesday, stocks finished mixed but came off lows after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell assured investors the central bank was a long way from scaling back its ongoing support of the U.S. economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 15 points, or 0.05%, to 31,537 and the S&P 500 rose 0.13%. The Nasdaq slipped 0.5%. The Dow spent the day in the red and crept up to positive in the last hour of trading.

Powell, in testimony before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday, said the U.S. economy was "a long way from our employment and inflation goals, and it is likely to take some time for substantial further progress to be achieved."

Read the full recap from Monday's show, Reflation and Rotations: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Tuesday 2/23/21). Cramer interviewed Doug Pertz, president and CEO of Brink's Co. (BCO) - Get Report. While Brink's is best known for its cash processing services, Pertz noted that the company's future lies in digital cash management solutions which will allow retailers to manage their cash in new ways.

Cramer also spoke with Sean Connelly, president and CEO of Conagra Brands (CAG) - Get Report, the packaged foods giant with shares down 2% over the past three months.

